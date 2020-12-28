The joy also goes through markets. The trade deal that will regulate UK-EU relations in the post-Brexit era, achieved at the last minute, has allowed many British and continental companies to breathe easy. But many doubts and uncertainties remain in the air. The parties decided to leave aside from the talks everything that refers to financial services, which account for almost 7% of GDP, employ one million people and contribute more than 80,000 million euros to tax collection.

While the United Kingdom has belonged to the community club, its financial institutions have been able to operate freely throughout the EU under the so-called “financial passport”. Entities could request it from their respective national authorities, under the premise that all member countries had agreed to common regulatory and supervisory standards for the markets. The system facilitated branch establishment and free trade with minimal scrutiny. All of that disappears on January 1. The alternative that would cause less turbulence would be the so-called “equivalence” system. This is the way it operates: each Government (in the case of the EU, the European Commission) can grant equivalence to a third country if it considers that its laws have the same spirit, and achieve the same result, as its own regulation. It does not have to be an exact replica, and the facility it provides is inferior to that of passports. For example, it does not cover commercial banking or any type of insurance. In the case of the European Commission, it reserves the right to unilaterally withdraw the concession within a period of thirty days if the conditions are altered.

The British Government unilaterally decided to maintain easy access to its markets for EU firms, but has not obtained reciprocity from the EU. “In the absence of the necessary clarity from the EU, we have decided to act unilaterally to ensure the necessary certainty for firms operating here and in Europe,” announced before the House of Commons the British Minister of the Economy, Rishi Sunak, the last November 20. “Our approach in this regard is simple: we will grant the equivalence when doing so favors the economic interests of the United Kingdom, from a technical and results-based analysis, which prioritizes stability, openness and transparency,” said Sunak.

Behind the pulse between London and Brussels is the desire to snatch a portion of the business from the British capital as the first European financial center, something that many experts consider unrealistic in the short term, but worrying in the medium and long term. “The number of workers who have left the City is not as high as predicted, although the numbers are not entirely clear. In any case, more important than the number is the professional relevance of those who have left, especially if they are senior executives, ”explains Nacho Morais, the executive director of the London-based consultancy Frank Consulting.

It is estimated that, since the post-Brexit future began to be seen on the horizon, some 10,000 jobs have been transferred to other European cities, about 4% of the City’s workforce, according to a study by EY. Approximately 24 financial services firms, according to the same study, have already declared the transfer of assets from the United Kingdom to the EU space, worth 1.3 billion euros. “It is true that in recent months, the firms have implemented measures to mitigate the impact. What many of the big companies have done is establish new headquarters on the continent, or obtain licenses. In the case of the small ones, they have sought alliances with similar European companies or simply, if the business there was not very extensive, they have given up on it ”, explains Morais.

There is a mixture of obvious realism in the preparations for change with a certain voluntarism that does not end up sowing the necessary confidence. The governor of the Bank of England (BoE, in its acronym in English), Andrew Bailey, has taken the witness of his predecessor, Mark Carney, and keeps repeating that the British financial system has done its homework, but in the latest Report of Financial Stability of the BoE, corresponding to the month of December, warned of possible potholes in the immediate future. “Financial stability is not the same as the stability of markets or the possibility of some kind of disruption for users of financial services. And in that sense, some volatility and disruption can be expected, especially for clients based in the EU, ”the report said.

The future strength of the financial market in the world will depend on the speed and urgency with which London and Brussels undertake the necessary legal modifications to solve the doubts. Faced with the Asian strength, and the American rivalry, Europe retains only 22% of this important economic sector. “It can end up being that the sum of the parts is less than the current total, in the event that there are divergences between the United Kingdom and the EU,” warns Morais. “But the opposite can also happen, if some kind of cooperation is established that makes it possible, for example, for London to be the springboard for access to other markets such as Africa or Latin America.”