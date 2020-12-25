British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the end of his press conference where he announced that an agreement had been reached for Brexit, in London, on December 24, 2020 (PAUL GROVER / POOL)

The Brexit agreement still has to go through the Council and the European Parliament, which will have to ratify the text. After four years of suspense, 10 months of negotiations, Europeans and Britons have finally agreed on the contours of their future relationship. The obstacles blocking the negotiations, such as the fisheries dossier, the courts and compliance with European standards, have fallen. Who says agreement says compromise and overall, we will accept to believe that everyone is a winner. However, we will have to wait for the concrete, that is to say the application of this agreement day after day in the months to come to know whether the balance which is put forward and greeted on this Christmas day will be yes or no very real. .

Hats off to “Bojo” for whom “the job is done”. Boris Johnson who turns out to be once again a political end. He had already won London City Hall in 2008 when no one gave him the winner. And how do we recognize these political ends? They are able to take their people, not necessarily where they were supposed to go! Boris Johnson has been able to go from the hard Brexit he wanted four years ago to a negotiated Brexit. By way of comparison, it’s a bit like when General de Gaulle returned to power in 1958 in the name of French Algeria and signed the Evian accords for the independence of Algeria in 62. Or closer to us, in 1981, when François Mitterrand came to power by embodying a leftist policy and that he imposed two years later the turn of austerity.

Boris Johnson with this agreement is in this vein. It allows England to stay hooked on Europe when it has been selling the opposite idea for years. It is therefore a nice masterstroke, we will just have to wait, however, to see how the radical “brexiters” will welcome this agreement.

There are several positive points. Already keeping England in a close circle. The union avoids having an overly aggressive and uncontrollable competitor at its doorstep. Then, it should be noted that for once the 27 remained united despite the attempts to destabilize the English. It is rather encouraging for the next challenges which are sure to arise in the months to come.

Finally, hats off also to Ursula von Der Leyen, the President of the Commission who has successfully completed her first major mission since taking office at the head of the Union. And finally to Michel Barbier, the French negotiator who, thanks to his work, his perfect knowledge of the file, held out to the end despite the pitfalls and the scale of the challenge.