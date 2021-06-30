The basilica and sanctuary of Sainte-Anne d’Auray is he pilgrimage place more important of Brittany, with more than 800,000 visitors a year. The cult of Santa Ana It was developed in the area after several manifestations and miraculous apparitions of Maria’s mother. Y the museum keeps some cycling treasures little known, that visited AS in the company of Cécile Perrochon Lothodé, the kind responsable, since visits are not allowed until July 2: the yellow leotard by Jean Robic, winner of the 1947 Tour, the first of the postwar period; the rainbow by Bernard Hinault 1980, for many the toughest World Cup in history; and another yellow of Stéphane Heulot, leader in the 1996 French round.

CHEMA DÍAZ (DAILY AS)



Hinault and Heulot are Bretons of birth and Robic it was adoption. The three donated the precious garments for “their devotion”, as Cécile explains to AS. “They were deposited by the runners themselves in the treasure of the sanctuary. In the local museum objects donated by the pilgrims are collected in their gratitude to Santa Ana. we have a special number, dedicated to sport, from the Pèlerin de Sainte-Anne (his own publication as a record or almanac) from 1980 “. Before being exhibited in their rightful place, the sweaters are currently in the library, open to the inhabitants of the town and surroundings under subscription. greet the passage of the Tour through the region, the basilica’s event organizers designed a giant confetti bike of about 20 by 30 meters on the esplanade, which was appreciated with the aerial shots of the helicopter in the race.