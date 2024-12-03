The next Sunday, December 15, at 7:00 p.m., the Sala Bretón de Astillero will be the setting for “A Christmas for All”, a solidarity gala that, like every year, It is celebrated to benefit the solidarity group of La Fondona. This gala has a clear solidarity objective: raise funds to support the initiatives of the La Fondona collective. The entrance, with a cost of 5 euroswill be allocated entirely to this charitable cause. The event will feature the participation of prominent artists such as Logan Show, Serafín, Shuryñe Show and the emotional voice of Josu, who will offer a show full of humor, interaction with the audience and a special closing, with Christmas songs.

Under the leadership of Kini Kinientosthis gala has gained recognition as one of the essential dates of the Christmas season, combining fun and transformism in a unique evening. Ana Cañas, councilor for culture, encourages residents and visitors to participate: “This gala is not only an unforgettable spectacle, but a show of support for the group,” she explains.