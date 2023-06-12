The Brenan Twins, who achieved national fame during the 1990s thanks to their participation in different television programs, appeared in the Paco Stanley docuseries and they look unrecognizable.

The Branan Twins, called ‘The superheroes of the news’, surprised their fans above all after appearing in the docuseries ‘El Show, chronicle of a murder’, dedicated to Paco Stanley.

‘El Show, chronicle of a murder’ was released recently and in its content it has revealed details of the death of Paco Stanley, which occurred 24 years agoand the Brenan Twins have just had their participation, who hosted ‘Fuera de la ley’, one of the most successful programs of the 90s.

This is how the Brenan Twins look today. Image Capture Video

“Televisa had a reputation for not telling the truth, we as artists, who created ourselves in the Televisa Artistic Education Center, because we were the net,” says Jorge Brenan, who along with his twin Antonio were always present in most of the important events of the 90s.

Antonio and Jorge Brenan were successful at the time and decided to launch themselves as fighters in the Triple AA and they were able to face fighters like Pentagón, Fuerza Guerrera and Abismo Negro, among others, but they failed to transcend the ring.

The Brenan Twins also had appearances in soap operas such as ‘The Virgin Wife’ and ‘Deceived Women’they attempted a singing career, shot several music videos, and suddenly disappeared from show business.

In their reappearance for the Paco Stanley docuseries, The Brenan Twins look beardless, with short hair, with gray hair and it is unknown what they currently do, and with their participation in said project they give their opinion on the death of the famous communicator, who was assassinated in June 1999, in CDMX.

