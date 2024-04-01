WHow naive can you be? It becomes clear in the first few minutes that the three friends who, exhausted, dirty and angry, stumble in circles through the forest in “Crime Scene: Fear in the Dark” have left their common sense at home. Driven into the wooded pampas by their children, led into the undergrowth with a blindfold over their eyes and left behind with a map that will soon be unreadable and a compass that is quickly missing, they toast each other heartily with whiskey from the drinking bottle and piccolos. Poke! They set off without drinking water and without a clue. The planned mini-adventure with pink sleeping pads and fake girlfriend harmony turns into a survival trip. Only two of the three “besties” survive.

The three women can't find their way back

The expected horror is limited. The mood remains lukewarm in Kirsten Peters' script. The entire process seems distant; There is no tension, the showdown at the end is a yawn. The inspectors, the clever Liv Moormann (Jasna Fritzi Bauer) and the otherworldly, super-smart Linda Selb (Luise Wolfram), remain underchallenged. Instead of combination humor, there is narrative wasteland here.

How is it that these women immediately lose themselves in the undergrowth and wade into the swamp, while their children are quickly back on their trail so that they can watch them anxiously, hidden behind trunks, but do not intervene in their misery? Don't even bat an eyelid when Klaus Seifert (Henning Baum) suddenly jumps out of the dark into the arms of one of the three wives (not his own), smooches her wildly and – bang! – has disappeared again and left the women to their confusion? How is it that even though the entire Bremen area is frightened by the forest, because eight years ago a never-caught perpetrator, the “Handyman”, photographed camping women with their own cell phones, one woman has been missing since then, and these three alone smart women, including a senior preservationist and a doctor, think it's a good idea to organize a “dropping” here? This idea is also strange.

Why would anyone “drop” anyone here?

Marlene Seifert (Inez Bjørg David), Ayla Ömer (Pegah Ferydoni) and Viola Klemm (Sophie Lutz) want to see whether “dropping” is the right educational measure for their children. Investigator Selb knows that “dropping” is practiced as an educational adventure in the Netherlands. Children are abandoned in the forest with aids and are supposed to find their way home. That sounds like Hansel and Gretel and seems to be just as good an idea as teachers letting groups of students trudge through the Alps in sneakers and without a mountain guide. We hear again and again about subsequent rescue operations in which mountain rescue workers put their lives at risk.







In any case, the women are soon lost in the forest, drink alcohol, argue, separate, and after 36 arduous hours one of them is dead. All the others are strangely untouched, Selb and Moormann are investigating in the upscale Bremen district of Schwachhausen. Where one policewoman is surprised that there is a piano in every apartment (“are they all pianists?”) and the other grudgingly admits that she grew up here for a time.

Conveniently, Selb meets her aunt on the street (Wolfram's aunt in real life: Claudia Geisler-Bading), who knows all the gossip and is happy to spill the beans. Everyone hated Marlene Seifert, the dead woman. Her husband Klaus has a sexual relationship with Ayla. Her husband (Özgür Karadeniz) runs a fancy restaurant and, as we say on the phone, is completely freaking out. However, the police officers find him completely calm. The last man in the group is Viola's ex Mirko (Matthias Lier), the events seem completely irrelevant to him. There is also something incongruent among the children: they brandish a pistol, seem neglected and lonely, stick together as friends, and act inexperienced and detached at the same time. Why they would undertake child “dropping” remains a mystery in the script.

While the bourgeois scenery seems laughable, the subplot about the “mobile phone man” is almost successful. Werner Behrens (Alexander Wüst), one of the suspects at the time, roams through the forest in camouflage, maintains motion cameras, has built a shelter and collects ants and other trophies. Selb gets on his trail and gets on with the old cases. Moormann cannot be fooled, the forest stands still and is silent.

The director Leah Striker, who as a camerawoman has an eye for images, shows the contrast between Bremen's posh suburb facade and nature in a visually convincing way in her production debut with cameraman Stefan Unterberger. The parallel narrative structure, which counts down the progress of the investigation and the countdown of the ladies' party in the forest to the seconds before Marlene Seifert's death, is also appealing. However, the script's unbelievable characters and naive coincidences ruin everything. Anyone who feels “fear of the dark” here has probably never really been afraid.







The Crime scene: fear of the dark runs on Easter Monday at 8:15 p.m. on Erste