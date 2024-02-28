Even in 2024the single-seaters of Formula 1 they use brake systems produced by Brembothe Italian company present in Formula 1 since 1975 and author of over 500 Grand Prix victories with his braking systems. Brembo for the 2024 season, which begins in BahrainHe developed personalized solutions for each team and supplies the majority of single-seaters with hydraulic components (calipers, pumps and by-wire units) and friction materials (carbon discs and pads).

Front Rear Disc diameter 328 mm 280 mm Disc thickness 32mm 32mm Number of holes From 1,000 to 1,100 900 Caliper pistons 6 4 Cooling system Air Air Pad material Carbon Carbon Disc material Carbon Carbon Pliers material Aluminium alloy Aluminium alloy Features of Formula 1 brake discs according to FIA regulations

F1 carbon Brembo brakes, features

Over the last twenty years, Brembo has revolutionized the concept of brake discs in Formula 1. Initially, the carbon discs had a thickness of 28mmwith a maximum of 72 holes arranged in a single row and a diameter of the holes greater than 10 millimeters.

F1 Brembo front brake disc and caliper 328 mm

Today, the diameter of the discs has increased from 278 mm to 328 mm for the front and 266 mm a 280 mm for the rear, with a thickness of 32mm and an included number of holes between 1,000 and 1,100 for the front and up to 900 for the rear in the most extreme configuration for cooling.

The brake calipers Brembo F1 on the other hand are up to 6 pistonsthe maximum number allowed by the regulation, carried out in aluminum alloy machined from solid and nickel-plated, to all the drivers on the grid.

F1 Brembo front brake caliper details

These brakes allow current single-seaters to decelerate, for example from 313 km/h to 75 km/h in just 122 metres. To do this, drivers brake for 2.86 secondsexerting a load of 129 kg on the brake pedal, while the braking power is 2,101 kW.

Brembo F1 brake thickness

For the 2024 championship, the teams supplied by Brembo use two different types of carbon discs: “wide spline” And “single sided spline”. In the specification called “wide spline” the thickness of the drag – the part in contact with the bell – is equal to the thickness of the disc, while in the specification called “single sided spline” the thickness of the drag is less than the thickness of the disc.

F1 Brembo rear carbon brake disc, 280 mm

This second solution can favor one different ventilation strategy of the disc and better packaging of the wheel corner, but at the expense of an optimal mechanical stress of the carbon which limits the possible drilling for ventilation. The choice of one solution or the other depends on the needs of each individual team based on the design of the individual cars.

Brembo and AP Racing F1 brake caliper

Brembo brake calipers therefore equip all 10 Formula 1 teams: precisely, 9 teams are supplied with Brembo calipers, while one team receives calipers AP Racinga Coventry-based company, part of the Bergamo group.

Almost all F1 teams use Brembo brake systems, like the Ferrari SF-24 in the photo

Furthermore, to adapt to the different needs of the teams, the calipers adopt different systems brake pumps. Specifically, five teams use brake master cylinders supplied by Brembo and AP Racing, while four teams mount them by-wire unit developed by Brembo, who manage the rear braking instantly adjusting the balance between dissipative and regenerative braking. Finally, eight teams use clutches produced by AP Racing.

Brembo F1 brake caliper Front F1 brake disc and caliper Front brake caliper details Front brake caliper details F1 Brembo front brake disc Rear F1 Brembo brake disc and caliper Rear F1 Brembo brake disc Front F1 brake caliper details F1 Brembo brake pads Brembo F1 single-seater brake system

Using sensors mounted in the wheel corners, the team engineers can constantly monitor the temperature of discs and calipers. Based on the data collected, they can assist the driver in managing temperatures and braking balance on the car. On average, in a season Brembo supplies each team with 2 cars with 10 sets of calipers, from 140 to 240 discs and from 280 to 480 pads.

Ventilation

Over the years, the ventilation of Brembo brake discs and calipers has undergone a constant transformation, leading to a notable improvement in the performance of the braking system in Formula One where temperatures can exceed 1,000°C. The design of the ventilation holes on the composite material of the disc also contributed greatly, requiring maximum precision on extremely small diameter holes. Below is a very scenic image representing a glowing carbon disc during a bench test session.

Glowing carbon brake disc

Read also:

→ 2024 F1 Calendar

→ Formula 1 timetables

→ F1 driver and constructor points as assigned

→ Sprint Race how it works

→ LIVE F1 Times

→ F1 NEWS

→ New F1 Power Unit Regulations 2026

→ What do you think about the F1 season? Drop by F1 discussions on the FORUM!