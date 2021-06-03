There are certain breeds of dogs that, statistically, bark less than others. The barking of a dog is something innate in the animal, they bark for different reasons and it turns out something totally necessary for your survival. But not all dogs bark in the same way, so at AS we review the breeds of dogs that bark less.

Basenji

It is a breed of African dog that is characterized by not barking, as its bark is very particular. Basenji express their emotions through a kind of howl, and in no case do they bark like other dogs. Also know as congo dog, Basenji wash themselves like cats and they do not have the typical smell of dogs, according to the Diario de Sevilla

Bloodhound

The bloodhound or St. Hubert’s dog is characterized by its calm and tranquility. It is a breed highly recommended for living with children, according to the Animal Expert website. With noble appearance and long ears that hang like pendulums, they can measure between 58 and 69 centimeters and weigh between 41 and 50 kg.

Golden retriever

It is another of the most recommended breeds for family life. Intelligent, docile, sociable and they bark little. It was developed in the UK and they have a friendly expression. They measure between 51 and 56 centimeters and can weigh up to 34 kg and are very playful and active.

Pug or Carlino

Of calm and docile character, it is of the least barking dogs, although they can present episodes of many barking. They are not very temperamental, measure between 25 and 33 cm and weigh up to 8.1 kg, somewhat surprising for its small size

French bulldog

The French bulldog is a cheerful, sociable and very patient breed of dog. They are very silent dogs, which they do not need to do much exercise and usually live in a calm state. They are ideal for people who do not have a lot of time to exercise but want a loving dog by your side. They measure between 27 and 34.5 centimeters and weigh up to 12.5 kg.

Rottweiler

Originally from Germany, the Rottweiler breed is characterized by its large size, quiet and its few barks. They are dogs of great strength, but not for that reason noisy. On the other hand, the rottweiler does needs a lot of physical activity due to its size. If the dog is barking, it is probably a lack of activity, according to AnimalWised. They can weigh 50 kg and measure between 58 and 69 centimeters.

Great dane

We meet another dog quiet and peaceful. But this one isn’t big, it’s huge. The Great Dane lives up to its name: they are at least 70 centimeters tall and weigh around 50 kg. The Great Dane is characterized by being affectionate and gentle, so the barking will not be a problem for the home.

Reasons for the barking

Your dog’s barking can have different meanings, it is the way it expresses its feelings, which can be positive or negative. Stress It can be one of the reasons why dogs bark, for example, in a confinement period like the one we experienced last year. The dog can also bark for pure boredom, it is possible that when your pet needs to discharge his energy and do some physical activity he will bark to express it.

On the other hand, the dog could also bark in a situation of frustration, when you do not understand the situation, or because possessiveness, when the animal may experience fear of abandonment. The enthusiasm and the alertness are other reasons why your dog may bark.