President Donald Trump has long been causing a huge mess in the affairs of his country and the world. It has eroded the functioning of the institutions of the United States, it has used lies as an instrument to confuse citizens, it has dynamited many of the multilateral organizations, it cultivates dangerous friendships and it promotes an obedient clique that bows to its designs, in His hands, arrogance and arbitrariness have become habitual tools with which he treats his rivals, he is macho and vulgar. Now he has gone one step further and, faced with the possibility of losing an election that is turning uphill for him, he is doing everything possible to turn his adversary, Democrat Joe Biden, into a plague who seeks to destroy the people that he he says he represents obeying, like a soft pawn, what he calls the radical left. The vocabulary he is using is becoming much thicker, his metaphors are lacerating: he has compared the violence of police repression against anti-racist protesters with the mistakes of a golfer who misses an easy shot. They do it very well, he came to say, but suddenly they get nervous “and they miss a one meter putt.”

