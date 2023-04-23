The 500,000th unit that rolled off the production lines is a special one-off featuring a look inspired by that of the 1986 280 GE



Mercedes celebrates the 500,000th G-Class, a great result for the German car manufacturer based in Stuttgart and a vintage photo of Mercedes appears on the net, which speaks for itself and goes crazy on social media…

Engine passion



Mercedes celebrates 500,000 G-Class

The production of the G-Class – reads www.hdmotori.it – ​​began 44 years ago. Now, the 500,000th model of the German off-road vehicle has come out of the Magna plant in Graz, Austria.

“On the occasion of the 500,000th anniversary, we would like to thank our long-standing loyal customers and fans as well as our employees and our production partner Magna Steyr in Graz. We are proud of this figure, which also underlines the exclusivity of the Class G. After all, four whole decades have led up to this significant anniversary. This makes the G-Class anything but a mass product. With the launch of the all-electric G-Class in 2024, which will push the boundaries of the off-road sector, we look look forward to the future of the off-road icon”, let Mercedes know.

The 500,000th model that rolled off the production lines is a special one-off featuring a look inspired by that of the 1986 280 GE.

Subscribe to the newsletter

