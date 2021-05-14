Manage pressure. The Athletic from Simeone part with a clear advantage in the race for the League. In his favor, two theoretically favorable encounters against a Osasuna no longer goals and a Valladolid that he could be risking his life or having left it behind. One of the most repeated phrases this season is that “this League can only be lost by Atlético.” We all thought about it when he was twelve points ahead and was an outstanding leader. The maximum is fully valid one week before the end of the championships. He reaches the final stretch in an enviable situation, but he has not managed the distance very well when he has felt the breath on his neck.

A reasonable doubt. The last week-long day could be seen as a huge metaphor. With two goals in favor of the big three, the Barça fell with all the equipment in the City of Valencia; to Atleti, who came out like a plane before the Real, his shins shook with the San Sebastian goal, but the huge figure of his goalkeeper re-emerged to trigger the champion’s dreams. Meanwhile, the Madrid, with a circumstantial eleven and where the homegrown players began to shine Miguel Gutierrez Y Marvin, passed over the grenade when he conceded the goal of Jorge Molina. Madrid, from the energy of young people and the teaching of Modric, has recovered the gaze of the champion that seemed to have London, but he does not depend on himself to get the league scepter for which he has rowed so much. In that pursuit and in the tremendous number of injuries he has spent almost all his aspirations.

Encounters in the first phase. We thought that the government could not twist the return of the public any more and, instead of delegating the powers to the Communities Autonomous and shed a little common sense, he pulled a nefarious solution out of his sleeve, which looks more like a ñapa de Pepe Gotera Y Otilio. Professional football and basketball, which have done so much for the image of Spain and of safe sport in the midst of a pandemic ending their competitions last season in the worst circumstances, they are being trampled on. The desire to return to normality as soon as possible and to set a precedent with a view to autumn is being carried forward to the integrity of the competition. Those who legislate go to theirs. They care little about people’s health. On The Cartuja from Seville 16,000 viewers are guaranteed for the Eurocup. In that case, photos matter more than phases.