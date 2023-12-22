Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, the club is organizing a series of marine competitions, which will conclude in 2023, when the challenges of the second round of the Emirates Jet Ski Marathon will begin on Saturday, followed on Sunday by the first round of the Emirates Boat Championships. “Formula-4”, and also the women’s fishing championship.

The Marine Club seeks to record a distinguished conclusion to the current year, by holding marine championships, and it is expected that large participations will be recorded in all competitions. The Emirates Jet Ski Marathon will start at eleven o’clock on Saturday morning with technical inspection and official registration of participants in the tournament, with the categories starting in It is twelve o’clock in the afternoon, and continues until four-thirty in the afternoon. The championship categories include the veteran category, the professional standing category, and the professional sitting category.

The Formula 4 competitions will be held tomorrow with strong participation, reaching 7 boats in the first round of the tournament, and the race will begin in two stages, with different qualifiers.

The tournaments are witnessing a high demand for participation and registration, especially since registration opens early in all competitions, through the club’s various applications.

For his part, Salem Al Rumaithi, General Manager of the Club, thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors, stressing that holding the competitions during the week reflects the club’s interest in having the breakwater and the Abu Dhabi Corniche be part of the various celebrations at the end of the year. Also enhancing the tourism aspect of the region, he said: We look forward to a successful and busy week, by organizing 3 marine tournaments in the same week.

Regarding the sports competition, Salem Al Rumaithi said: The Emirates Jet Ski Marathon is witnessing strong competition, especially since most of the champions compete, wanting to reach the first places. The marathon is also like intense preparation and training for the contestants, before the start of the Emirates Jet Ski Championship season, while records “Formula 4” is a strong renaissance for the championship, which is considered the beginning of the preparation of young racers, the transitional stage for the various races, and the stronger categories later.

