From left to right, Yolanda Díaz, Teresa Ribera, Pablo Bustinduy, Mónica García and Ione Belarra, during the transfer of their ministerial portfolios, on November 21. Claudio Alvarez

After all the risks assumed and those yet to come, the break of the left from the left has not been received in the PSOE and in the Presidency of the Government with drama. Yes, one more inconvenience; an added job, one more page in the already bulging agenda of actors with whom we must negotiate for each parliamentary step. Even so, Podemos's break with Sumar is experienced with more concern about the upcoming electoral terrain than about day-to-day parliamentary life. Sumar feels free: the breakup means that they have nothing to talk about with their former colleagues.

“It's over”. It is the simple and clear expression they use in Sumar when they ask about what now. Now nothing. The five Podemos deputies, assigned to the Mixed Group, have the Government's socialist negotiators as interlocutors. Be it the Minister of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Cortes, Félix Bolaños, or any other sectoral minister. The possibility that one of these interlocutors belongs to the Sumar movement does not enter into the calculations.

The latter do not believe that there is a need for this contact, but rather they transfer all responsibility in the negotiations to the socialist part of the Government; of course Bolaños, with mention to the Secretary of State for Relations with the Cortes, Rafael Simancas, who is extremely knowledgeable about legislative content and has the ability to negotiate with all groups.

“The relief” that Podemos and Sumar express separately at being free of each other is a burden for the Government. The highest level recommendations to the second vice president and leader of Sumar, Yolanda Díaz, to avoid what has happened, once she did not include the former Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, on the electoral lists, fell on deaf ears. The chasm between the space promoted by Díaz and Podemos was of such depth that the PSOE did not have the slightest chance of that left forming a compact bloc. That was broken almost immediately after the former leader of Podemos Pablo Iglesias left the Government.

During the last two years, Díaz and his team have gone through moments of maximum tension due to disagreements with Ione Belarra, general secretary of Podemos, regarding economic laws and positions on foreign policy. Now it has come to light with the war in Gaza, but the tug of war has been constant. Podemos also feels the liberation. How were they going to stay in Sumar's group if their capacity for initiative was reduced to zero as they had no command or voice in the direction of the group? On both sides they reaffirm what they have done.

The problem, big or small, is with the PSOE, although at the moment it is trying to minimize it. “I will look for votes even under the stones to carry out the project of advancement for the country.” This September statement by Pedro Sánchez, before the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, presented himself for his investiture, but the impossibility of him having any support to achieve it was already known, is put by the government interlocutors consulted in this context. That is the answer when asked about increasing the groups to negotiate for each step they want to take. Of course, with Sumar.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

At the risk of being attributed a behavior that is more theatrical than real when pointing out the discrepancies that existed in reaching an agreement with the socialist party to sign a government agreement, in Sumar they go ahead: “We are not going to put the coalition at risk nor the legislature but we will discuss what we disagree about. And we disagree.” The latest example they give in Sumar is the fight with the first vice president, Nadia Calviño, over the unemployment benefit reform. The discussion has been real and serious, but both the socialist majority and Sumar assume that they are a coalition with a permanent will to agree. The discussions will exist so that the PSOE can agree with Junts per Catalunya, the PNV and, on occasions, with Bildu and ERC. These last two did not support the labor reform.

Podemos's five votes are as important as all the others; They are all needed, including that of the BNG, with which both the PSOE and Sumar will face each other in the regional elections in Galicia, which will almost certainly be in March.

The PSOE's concern regarding the breakup of Sumar and Podemos is located more in Galicia, then in the Basque Country, and in June for the European elections, than in Congress. At least, initially. How many candidacies on the left of the PSdeG-PSOE will be presented in Galicia? Three, after the breakup between Díaz and Belarra; a disturbing drawing for the socialist candidate José Ramón Gómez Besteiro.

The leader of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, knows about these difficulties, but they see him determined to try to overcome them. This Tuesday, the disturbing amnesty law proposal for many socialist voters begins in Congress. In a few days the President of the Government will meet with the leader of the PP.

On both sides they gauge whether there can be any agreement. The PP's congratulations to Calviño for her election as president of the European Investment Bank, according to the PSOE, indicates that everything remains the same. The entire content of the congratulations, issued this Friday, is an amendment to the entirety of Calviño's work.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_