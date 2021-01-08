Federico Falco’s stories often capture the breath of the countryside and the inland villages. However, while speaking, you can barely make out the Cordovan tune. In fact, he left his native Cabrera some time ago, studied in the capital of Córdoba to become a writer, and for years he has lived in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Colegiales. The same displacement, curiously, is that made by the protagonist of his recent novel Los llanos, a finalist for the Herralde Prize, who is also a writer and loves orchards, just like its author. Still, it is not an autobiographical story, but a fiction that traces the grieving process of a man who moves alone to the humid plain to recover from a love break that left him out in the open: he has no home and he is broken.

Although it is his first long story, the Cordovan writer has long been recognized as one of the great contemporary storytellers, for his stories of 222 Ducklings, The Time of the Monkeys and A Perfect Cemetery. And not just at the local level; In 2010, Granta magazine included him in the list of the 22 best writers under 35 in the Spanish language.

Falco likes to say that he sets himself challenges when writing his stories, and thus crosses the boundaries of genres. The challenge in this novel seems to be to count the space that exists between the relevant events of a life. The extraordinary thing is that in this not happening, writing shows time, its pause, and the future of the creative processes.

–How did you work on a difficult topic to narrate like the duel?

– Any type of duel escapes the story. In this case, it is a love grief, which is not as terrible as grief for the loss of a loved one. A story cannot be imposed on the duel. You never know how it will happen to you, you have to go through it. It is even difficult to narrate because not many things happen, basically time passes. One goes finding spaces to accommodate the loss, to give it space in one’s own history, in one’s own body.

– And in what way does the landscape of the plain intervene in this process?

–Landscapes make me really want to write. I write in the middle of the city, and somehow, I evoke in that writing the memories of my vacations in the mountains, of my childhood in the countryside. Hence the appearance of the landscape. The plain itself interested me because it is so challenging.

-In what sense?

– I was interested in breaking the poster idealization of living in nature again. Life in the country has a lot of beautiful things, but it is also challenging. In the plain there is a lot of bad weather, a lot of lack of protection. In the novel, the idea that you have to deal with things that go wrong is reflected in the garden. Droughts, excessive rains, ants, birds that eat what is sown. The garden reflects what could become the everyday experience of an adult who also has to deal with a lot of things.

– Could it be that this weather reaches the narrator in several ways?

Yes, we live all the time in the open, but we need to invent situations to hold onto, that make us feel that we are not so alone. It can be the family, the couple, the physical construction of a house and in many cases it also has to do with the things we tell ourselves to control the constant uncertainty that implies not knowing what will happen tomorrow. We appeal to apply the form of the stories we read or see on television to our own lives. Breaking that tension between art and life left the narrator in a place of narrative emptiness. A writer is someone who is constantly thinking about how to put together stories. It remains empty of narrative, and that is where the dialogue with the landscape becomes productive.

– Could it be said that it is a novel about writing?

–In the beginning, the narrator has a conception of writing that has to do with the form of the story, with the plot, with a progression of events. There is a scene in which you apply the logic of the story to your life, and you ask your ex-partner, “Are we at this moment when we would have to be apart in order to be together later?” He replies that no, that happens in the movies. And he slowly, as a process, explores different approaches to writing until he reaches the logic of writing as a practice, as something that arises, that does not have a form but is a being, a present, a writing, a being there without trying to accommodate the world, but simply to inhabit it.

–The passage of time, in that sense, appears in the foreground.

– I tend to challenge myself when writing, in this case, it had to do with writing what happens between scenes. They are the spaces that one has to learn to inhabit in adulthood. We always think of those milestones where there is a change that pushes the story forward, but there are a lot of days when we deal with conflicts that do not bring any consequence beyond a bit of denial. And there are also a lot of days where we get bored. This year was a great year of learning to be bored. I was interested in how to think about how that can be put into words, how to find a way that conveyed that passage of time and how to find some kind of mechanism that would sustain the text and that was not necessarily evolution or emotional or life changes of the character.

– And what place occupies the library that moves from the Capital to the field?

–Not only is it found and reflected in the garden, but it is found and reflected in other readings. The quotes and some verses enter. I was interested that it was also a novel about reading and generating dialogues with what was read. It’s something that happens to me a lot, finding myself in readings. Suddenly start a dialogue with people who are from another generation, from another country, from another century. And it’s like they’re talking to me, I can’t answer, there’s no other.

– Does memory, in some way, also enter that dialogue?

–The landscape is the memory trigger. The landscape of the plain functions like Proust’s magdalene embedded in linden. As the narrator encounters different things, he thinks of that similar, but very different landscape, which is the lost landscape, the landscape that no longer inhabits. This difference is as simple as the difference between the humid pampas and the dry pampas. The landscape that he remembers is more linked to production, to what happens to those lands. While the landscape that is inhabiting has to do with something more lush, disorganized, where things are born and grow at their natural rate with much less human intervention. It seemed like a good echo between different ways of approaching the creative act itself. One is to have everything under control, to exterminate every last weed, only to produce what I want to say and know perfectly what I want to say and do it, and another is to see what happens, I see what arises and where it goes.

– Could it be said that the first form is closer to the structure of your stories and the second, freer, to this novel?

– There is something that has evolved from story to story, especially in the last decade. The story is a genre that I really like, but all the time I was thinking how to get out of this structure that it imposes. Because of my way of being, it is a structure that organizes me, that reassures me when writing. But he felt it was a trap. And I liked to bring that conflict into the novel.

– What were you looking for when including elements of your own biography in fiction?

“First person power seems extremely powerful to me, even for someone like me who basically read and write. “New Flowers” is a story that narrates a series of terribly tragic teenage suicides and to write it I took episodes from my own adolescence. And one of my high school classmates read it and said “Fede, how terrible what happened.” If there was anyone who could know that none of this was real, that none of this had happened, it was him. The first person is that powerful. We all want to believe stories and tend to minimize the possibility of imagination. The protagonist had to be a writer, I felt that it was going to be slightly based on situations that had happened to me. And it seemed to me that the novel was good for playing the autobiographical, but I was able to do it when I discovered that it did not have to be me, that I could base the character on someone similar to me, lend certain areas of my biography and then imagine, assemble, invent.