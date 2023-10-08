It is well known that the Breaking Bad series ended a long time ago, the one that kept several viewers on the edge of their seats for years because its success spread by word of mouth and therefore, new generations also saw it. . That made their universe expand with Better Call Saula prequel that has also ended, not only with said chapter but with the saga.

Recently, the series creator and showrunner, Vince Gilligan He reflects with the media on his favorite moments from the AMC drama, the only thing he changed about the finale and why he committed to the final season. During the interview he was asked if he would now dedicate himself to new series only, moving away from the universe that made him famous in terms of narrative creations.

This is what he said:

To be brutally honest, if this next show is something that no one wants and everyone wants “Breaking Bad,” who knows. Maybe we will see our clearer way of doing something in the future. But what I would like to do is leave him alone. It’s my life’s work, and Breaking Bad and “Better Call Saul” will be the first thing engraved on my tombstone, and I couldn’t be more proud of it. And I wonder if there are more stories to tell, but I don’t want to beat a dead horse. I look around me and see other worlds of storytelling. I’m not going to name names that feel like, boy, they’re really sucking that last penny out of that franchise. I would hate to see that happen with this. I’d rather err on the side of leaving the party too early than too late. But never say never. That’s how I feel right now, but who knows in the future.

This means that to be attentive to the work of Vince will have to consult Apple TV+site where he will launch his next project, which seems ambitious, but for some it is disappointing, since there were characters from Breaking Bad that had power.

