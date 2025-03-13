Breakfast is the most important food of the day. In fact, thanks to the foods that are consumed as soon as they get out of bed, The body can stay strong for longerwith higher levels of concentration and energy throughout the day.

Apparently, After many hours of restbreakfast activates metabolism and serves to repair minerals and vitamins that the body has used While the person in question slept. In general, it must be at least 20% of the total energy consumed in a day.

Before this panorama, there are many Spanish and Spanish who wonder What is the best breakfast to overcome 100 years of life. Well, the renowned member of National Geographic and author of several books about longevity, Dan Buettnerhas revealed The answer.

In an article for ‘CNBC‘, highlighted several foods to break the morning fasting, always keeping in mind what the inhabitants of Nicoya (Costa Rica) consume. In this place, the days begin early, at approximately 4 in the morning, when families They light the wood ovens and prepare a breakfast full of nutrients.

For this breakfast, it fits stand out Corn tortillas made with wooden ash, picant beans with rice and vegetables. All foods that form an ideal combination for health: corn tortillas are an excellent source of carbohydrates, Black beans reduce blood pressure and rice a protein that includes essential amino acids.

As if that were not enough, This breakfast is accompanied with local coffee, which provides an impulse of antioxidants and stimulates metabolism thanks to its caffeine content. And it is not about expensive foods or miraculous diets, but that the greatness resides in the basics.