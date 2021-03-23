The league break is a boost full of air for Julen Lopetegui. His team showed significant symptoms of fatigue in recent weeks and this pause should be an incentive for many of his players to regain their optimal form for the important final stretch of the season. There are data that speak for themselves. In Nesyri he played 41 games so far this season. Diego Carlos was on the pitch 3,193 minutes. And there are ten league days ahead in which the Nervionense team wants to tie their ticket to the Champions League.

He has a ten-point advantage over Real Sociedad and Betis, but Lopetegui does not want the confidence to repeat his goal for the second consecutive year. Many focuses are now placed on these days of rest in which the coach also has the good news that his South American players will not travel with their national teams. Neither will Jesús Navas, who was not called by Luis Enrique despite the fact that he may have a place in that coming Eurocup. The palace is one of the key players in this Seville and his performance was minimized compared to the beginning of the course, something that Lopetegui intends to change in this final stretch.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of March 22, 2021

The case of Ocampos is also on the table: his recovery after the injury suffered before the entrance of Djené was express due to the demands of the calendar and in the coaching staff they hope that he will be one hundred percent in the last days. Fernando also focuses the focus of this break as he is one of the veterans. He missed the last two stakes due to annoyances and is key for Lopetegui.

As soon as this break is over, Atlético de Madrid will visit the Pizjuán in a clash full of demands. And in those days that remain, Sevilla will have to visit Real Sociedad, Real Madrid and Villarreal, among others. Quite a challenge that they find in this break the best of their incentives.