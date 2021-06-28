On the territory of the Orenburg region, specialists from the Federal State Budgetary Institution “Rosselkhoztsentr” have identified foci of gregarious reproduction of locusts. There is a danger of destruction of grain fields. The blame is the hot weather, suitable for locust breeding.

The outbreaks with the number of insects exceeding the permissible threshold were identified in the Orenburg region, Sorochinsky, Gaysky, Sol-Iletsky urban districts. Locusts were noticed even within the boundaries of Orenburg.

Earlier, 1.8 thousand hectares of land were cultivated against locusts. The Italian locust was destroyed on an area of ​​1.3 thousand hectares. However, these preventive measures may prove useless given the rate at which the insects reproduce. 56orb.ru…

On June 12, an emergency regime was introduced in the Sorochinsky urban district due to the discovery of a locust pest outbreak. Later, after the destruction of the hearth, the regime was lifted.