The candidate of France Insumisa, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, was 0.8% short of equaling the leader of the extreme right Marine Le Pen, who passed the cut and will dispute the ballot against President Emmanuel Macron. For her part, the socialist Anne Hidalgo obtained a very poor 1.7%. The divided votes of the leftist candidates between greens, communists, anti-capitalists and socialists once again made it impossible for French progressivism to enter the final race for the Elysee.

The first electoral projections after the closing of the polls in France have already erased the smile of the faithful of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who with 20% was running as the only left-wing candidate with the possibility of gathering enough support to dispute the ballot.

“And on top of that, with 20%, shit, the same thing happened to us as in 2017,” lamented a militant of the leftist leader after learning the initial data.

As the count progressed, there came to be hope among the voters of the candidate from France Insumisa, who, with the count above 70%, kept 22.2% of the votes, only 0.8% of the 23% obtained by the ultra-conservative Marine Le Pen, who will put her options on the table against the current president and centrist candidate, Emmanuel Macron.

In 2017, Mélenchon managed to add 19.6% of the support, a fact that, however, did not allow him to get into the fight between Macron and Le Pen, in a copy of the scenario that left the electoral night this Sunday, March 10 april.

The leftist candidate, with three failed electoral processes behind him, came out to make a brief appearance after the publication of the first projections in which, although disappointed, he wanted to show the hope behind a movement that in recent years has managed to improve Your results.

Il ne faut pas cacher la violence de la déception. Celle de ce qui ne sera pas accompli. Les beautiful équipes dont nous disposons étaient prêtes à réaliser notre programme. Mais en même temps, quelle fierté: le pôle populaire exists, nous avons construit cette force. #1stTour — Jean-Luc Mélenchon (@JLMelenchon) April 10, 2022



“We will never give in, we will never lower our gaze,” Mélenchon cried out to the faithful who accompanied him in the Cirque d’Hiver room in the French capital.

His followers responded: “Resist, resist!”, and sent a message to President Macron by chanting one of the hymns of the “yellow vests” social revolt during 2018: “Here we are, even if Macron doesn’t want to, here we are for the honor of the workers and for a better world”.

During his appearance, Mélenchon was not explicit asking for the vote for Emmanuel Macron as did the majority of the left-wing candidates who were left without options this Sunday. However, unlike on other occasions in which he was criticized for his ambiguity, this time he did exclaim on three occasions that “we do not give a single vote to Le Pen.”

The ‘unsubmissive’ leader won most of the support among the left-wing candidates while other candidates from the same ideological spectrum such as Yannick Jadot, the leader of the Green Party, with 4.7% of the support; the candidate of the Workers’ Struggle, Nathalie Arthaud, with 0.6%; Phillippe Poutou, from the New Anti-Capitalist Party with 0.7%; or Fabien Roussel, of the Communist Party, with 2.3%, was far from any opportunity.

However, the most notorious debacle of the electoral night, in line with what the pre-election polls already projected, was that of the socialist candidate Anne Hidalgo, who only had 1.7% of the electorate’s confidence.

Paris Mayor and French Socialist Party (PS) presidential candidate Anne Hidalgo delivers a speech after the results of the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, France, April 10, 2022. © EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN MUYLAERT

The Socialist Party, in a severe crisis of confidence aggravated since the controversial legislature of François Hollande (2012-2017), confirmed its worst omens, and its poor result was added to the dire situation of the Republican conservatives, led by Valérie Pécresse, who they only achieved 4.8% of the votes.

The bad data of the traditional parties confirmed this April 10 the total rupture of the classic left-right axis defended by the hegemonic forces for decades in France in pursuit of candidacies of outsiders and rupturists on both sides of the political board. On the right, Le Pen or the far-right Éric Zemmour, who won 7.2% of the support and is already thinking of 2027. On the left, with the proposals of anti-capitalists, communists and other extreme left lines.

Despite the good results of the progressive candidates in the 2021 regional elections, support for leftist proposals is not governed by the same logic at the national level, where the division once again prevented its best-nominated candidate from ending the night without options for attend the final race for the Elysee, which will take place on April 24.

The fracture of the left

The division of the French progressive parties and their electorate is not new.

From the turbulent mandate of the socialist François Hollande, who had to face the ravages of the 2008 economic crisis, and the arrival of Emmanuel Macron, formerly a member of the Socialist Party and who with his “En Marche” proposal managed to attract a large part of the center and center-left electorate with a refreshing air, French progressivism has not come back in the presidential elections.

The variety of candidates, each one attracting the vote of different sensitivities, has prevented the electorate from having a single referent in these elections.

Leading leftist candidates Yannick Jadot (left), Jean-Luc Mélenchon (centre) and Anne Hidalgo (right) in file images. © AFP

While the socialist Anne Hidalgo made a firm commitment to municipalism, the fight against climate change, housing or the demands of young people, Los Verdes de Jadot were more pragmatic and reserved in their social program. Even Macron came to value the possibility of integrating him into his cabinet.

According to a pre-election survey carried out by the Ipsos demographic company in November 2020, Both the voters of the Rebellious France and the Socialists did not see the Greens ready to enter a Government, moving away for a long time, any possibility of an alliance.

During the pre-campaign, Hidalgo and Jadot directed attacks at Mélenchon, recalling his past collusion with the Vladimir Putin regime and his Euroscepticism and reticence towards NATO, although after the Russian offensive in Ukraine their positions have moved towards the defense of the Atlantic Alliance.

They also accused him of “Islamo-leftism”, a trend that, putting the defense of minorities at the center, denounces Islamophobia in France and defends the use of the Islamic veil.

French progressives will no longer know, until at least 2027, what would have happened if the left-wing parties had joined forces to support Mélenchon’s candidacy. In this way, they close an electoral cycle adding little more than 30% among all the proposals, consolidating their identity crisis.

We’ll never know if a single left-wing candidacy would have gotten Mélenchon into the second round, but the results say it would still have been a good time to try it.#presidentielles2022 — Emilio Ordiz (@EmilioOrdiz) April 10, 2022



“Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s electorate resents Macron”

After the first round of the 2017 presidential elections, the voters of Mélenchon, who was the fourth most voted candidate at the time, were opposed to defending any of the candidates, opting for a blank vote or abstention as formulas to show their support. discontent.

The leader of the ‘unsubmissive’ spoke along the same lines, refusing to show his explicit support for either of the two candidates, although later, as happened this Sunday, April 10, he warned that it was necessary to vote against Le Pen.

Analysts now raise certain questions about the issue that concerns the abstentionist wills of the radical left bloc and whether these can give wings to the candidacy of the leader of the extreme right, apart from the “sanitary cordon” to Le Pen that has proposed the majority of the candidates dropped from the ballot.

Mistrust and “resentment” towards the president reigns among Mélenchon’s voter base, as Political Science professor Jean-Marie Chenou said in an interview with France 24.









The faithful of the radical leftist maintain that during the macronist five-year period, most of the policies that he has promoted have been of a liberal nature, marginalizing the popular classes.

Union strikes against the president were recurrent during the first months of his term due to the development of policies such as the thinning of the State, the freezing of public salaries or cuts in public spending.

Also the claim of the “yellow vests”, a social movement that was born as a rejection of the rise in fuel prices between the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019, distanced part of the most radical sectors of the left from Macron’s policies.

Facing the second round on April 24, it will be decisive to know the direction of the vote of the supporters of the ‘unsubmissive’ candidate, as well as to know the percentage of abstention, which during the first electoral day stood at more than 26%.

Le Pen attracts part of the “protest vote” and worker

Another of the great stumbling blocks for the advance of the French left has been the capitalization of the “protest vote” and part of the vote of the lower class workers by the extreme right.

The political scientist Jérôme Fourquet published a note in June 2021 in the Jean Jaurès Foundation in which he mentioned that the National Association, the Lepenist party, was the formation “of the losers of the new educational stratification” and that “in 30 years, the vote of the National Front (as the movement promoted by the Le Pen was previously called) has become hegemonic in working-class circles.”

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies French, the working classes account for a quarter of the total population of the European country and up to 43% if retired employees are added.

Marine Le Pen during her final election campaign rally in Perpignan on April 7. © REUTERS – ALBERT GEA

Although the workers’ bloc, in the words of Fourquet “should not be perceived as a monolithic bloc”, during the last elections, 24% of the workers opted for abstention, 30% voted for Le Pen and 26% for left-wing candidates. .

Macron’s liberal policies, added to euroscepticism and the marked speech anti-establishment of Marine Le Pen, has attracted more than 40% of the “protest vote” and of the working-class electorate to join the ranks of the extreme right, since they feel that the candidate puts the defense of their interests before those of other factual powers.

However, Ipsos projections for the second round offer an advantage for Emmanuel Macron (54%) over Marine Le Pen (46%), which will have to materialize, or not, in fifteen days at the polls.

