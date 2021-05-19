Da silva He only played one season for Barcelona, ​​1947-1948. Photo:



Evaristo It lasted 5 seasons, between 1957 and 1962. Photo:



Marinho He was a member of Barcelona between 1974 and 1976. Photo:



Bio After passing through Tarrasa, he signed for Barcelona, ​​where he played between 1977 and 1979. Photo:



Roberto ‘Dynamite’ He only played in the 1979-1980 season. Photo:



Aloisio He played for Barcelona between 1988 and 1990. Photo:



Romario The forward triumphed at the Blaugrana club between 1993 and 1995. Photo:

Tony Marshall – EMPICS

Ronaldo The magnificent forward only played one season for Barcelona, ​​96-97. Photo:

EFE / ALBERT OLIVE

Giovanni He came to Barcelona in 1996 and stayed until 1999. Photo:

Enric Fontcuberta

Anderson The ‘Pistolero’ played two seasons in Barcelona, ​​between 1997 and 1999. Photo:



Rivaldo After passing through Deportivo de la Coruña, he arrived in Barcelona in 1997 and played with the Catalans until 2002. Photo:

ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Geovanni He played 26 games between 2001 and 2003 for Barcelona. Photo:

NACARINO GUSTAU

Rochemback He made his debut for Barcelona in 2001 and played for the Blaugrana team until 2003. Photo:

FONCOVER

Thiago Motta He was a youth squad for Barcelona since 1999. In 2001 he went up to the first team, where he played until 2007. Photo:

RAFA RIVAS

Ronaldinho The forward arrived in 2003 at Barcelona and remained until 2008 at the culé club. Photo:

ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Belletti The Italian-Brazilian played for Barcelona between 2004 and 2007. Photo:

ALBERT GEA

Deco He arrived in Barcelona in 2004 and was at the culé club until 2008. Photo:

ALBERT GEA

Sylvinho He played between 2004 and 2009 in Barcelona. Photo:

WEBSITE BARCELONA

Edmilson It was three seasons between 2004 and 2008. Photo:



Dani alves The right-back triumphed between 2008 and 2016 at Barcelona. Photo:

PAU BARRENA

Maxwell He arrived in Barcelona in 2009 and played for the Blaugrana club until 2012. Photo:

Enric Fontcuberta

Hadrian After passing through Seville, he arrived in Barcelona in 2010 and played with the Catalans until 2016. Photo:



Neymar The forward signed in 2013 and left for PSG in 2017. Photo:

Gustau Nacarino

Rafinha The Barcelona youth squad is currently at PSG in exchange for 1.50 million euros. Photo:

PEPE ANDRES

Douglas He arrived at Barcelona in 2014 and, after several assignments, ended his contract in 2019. Photo:

PEPE ANDRES

Marlon santos Canterano del Barcelona, ​​left the club culé in 2018. Photo:

Rodolfo Molina

Paulinho He was at Barcelona for the 2017-2018 season. Photo:

FERRAN ZUERAS

Coutinho In 19/20 he was loaned to Bayern Munich and this season he has returned to Barcelona. Photo:

RODOLFO MOLINA

Arthur The Brazilian midfielder arrived in 2018. Photo:

David ramos

Malcom He only played during the 2018-2019 season for Barcelona. Photo:

FERRAN ZUERAS

Net He signed for the Blaugrana club last summer and is the club’s current second goalkeeper. Photo:

Jasen vinlove

Matheus Fernandez He arrived in the 20/21 season from Palmeiras in exchange for seven million euros. Photo:

PEPE ANDRES

