Da silva
He only played one season for Barcelona, 1947-1948.
Evaristo
It lasted 5 seasons, between 1957 and 1962.
Marinho
He was a member of Barcelona between 1974 and 1976.
Bio
After passing through Tarrasa, he signed for Barcelona, where he played between 1977 and 1979.
Roberto ‘Dynamite’
He only played in the 1979-1980 season.
Aloisio
He played for Barcelona between 1988 and 1990.
Romario
The forward triumphed at the Blaugrana club between 1993 and 1995.
Tony Marshall – EMPICS
Getty Images
Ronaldo
The magnificent forward only played one season for Barcelona, 96-97.
EFE / ALBERT OLIVE
Giovanni
He came to Barcelona in 1996 and stayed until 1999.
Enric Fontcuberta
DAILY AS
Anderson
The ‘Pistolero’ played two seasons in Barcelona, between 1997 and 1999.
Rivaldo
After passing through Deportivo de la Coruña, he arrived in Barcelona in 1997 and played with the Catalans until 2002.
ENRIC FONTCUBERTA
DAILY AS
Geovanni
He played 26 games between 2001 and 2003 for Barcelona.
NACARINO GUSTAU
REUTERS
Rochemback
He made his debut for Barcelona in 2001 and played for the Blaugrana team until 2003.
FONCOVER
DAILY AS
Thiago Motta
He was a youth squad for Barcelona since 1999. In 2001 he went up to the first team, where he played until 2007.
RAFA RIVAS
AFP
Ronaldinho
The forward arrived in 2003 at Barcelona and remained until 2008 at the culé club.
ENRIC FONTCUBERTA
DAILY AS
Belletti
The Italian-Brazilian played for Barcelona between 2004 and 2007.
ALBERT GEA
REUTERS
Deco
He arrived in Barcelona in 2004 and was at the culé club until 2008.
ALBERT GEA
REUTERS
Sylvinho
He played between 2004 and 2009 in Barcelona.
WEBSITE BARCELONA
Edmilson
It was three seasons between 2004 and 2008.
Dani alves
The right-back triumphed between 2008 and 2016 at Barcelona.
PAU BARRENA
AFP
Maxwell
He arrived in Barcelona in 2009 and played for the Blaugrana club until 2012.
Enric Fontcuberta
AS newspaper
Hadrian
After passing through Seville, he arrived in Barcelona in 2010 and played with the Catalans until 2016.
Getty Images
Neymar
The forward signed in 2013 and left for PSG in 2017.
Gustau Nacarino
REUTERS
Rafinha
The Barcelona youth squad is currently at PSG in exchange for 1.50 million euros.
PEPE ANDRES
DAILY AS
Douglas
He arrived at Barcelona in 2014 and, after several assignments, ended his contract in 2019.
PEPE ANDRES
DAILY AS
Marlon santos
Canterano del Barcelona, left the club culé in 2018.
Rodolfo Molina
DAILY AS
Paulinho
He was at Barcelona for the 2017-2018 season.
FERRAN ZUERAS
DAILY AS
Coutinho
In 19/20 he was loaned to Bayern Munich and this season he has returned to Barcelona.
RODOLFO MOLINA
DAILY AS
Arthur
The Brazilian midfielder arrived in 2018.
David ramos
Getty Images
Malcom
He only played during the 2018-2019 season for Barcelona.
FERRAN ZUERAS
DAILY AS
Net
He signed for the Blaugrana club last summer and is the club’s current second goalkeeper.
Jasen vinlove
USA TODAY Sports
Matheus Fernandez
He arrived in the 20/21 season from Palmeiras in exchange for seven million euros.
PEPE ANDRES
DAILY AS
Emerson
Real Betis and Barcelona shared ownership of the Brazilian. From the 21/22 season he will play for the Blaugrana club.
Fran santiago
Getty Images
