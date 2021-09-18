Former midfielder of Ukrainian Dnipro, Brazilian Juliano remembered how he left the country in 2014. His words lead Globo esporte…

The footballer said that due to the outbreak of the crisis in relations between Russia and Ukraine, he decided to return to Brazil, but the management of Dnipro did not want to let the player go and tried to persuade him to extend the contract. Then he contacted the Brazilian consul in Kiev. “He said he would put me on a plane at any time, since the country is surrounded by Russians who can enter in a matter of hours. It was a turbulent time “, – Juliano described his departure with this phrase.

The Brazilian played for Dnipro from 2011 to 2014. He took part in 87 matches in which he scored 16 goals. Juliano’s purchase became the most expensive in the history of the club. The midfielder also played for Zenit St. Petersburg and Brazilian International and Gremio.

In March 2014, the Crimean peninsula became part of Russia as a result of a referendum in which the overwhelming majority of the region’s residents who voted supported such a decision. Ukraine, the EU countries and the United States refused to recognize the results of the vote, calling the reunification of the peninsula with mainland Russia an annexation. The Russian authorities reject these allegations and insist that the procedure was in accordance with international law.