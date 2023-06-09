It seems that once again, the Monterrey Soccer Club plans to break the summer transfer market for Mexican soccer with a great addition to its squad for this Apertura 2023 tournament.
And it is that, according to information from Sergio Trevinoreporter of Fox Sportsthe royal team has fixed its attention on the Brazilian midfielder Lucas Mourawho was released after completing his contract with the Tottenhamof the Premier League.
The group from Monterrey has found in Lucas Moura a viable option to strengthen his midfield. The royal team would be willing to do anything to achieve the hiring of the Brazilian, who from July 1 will be able to officially wear the shirt of a new club.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Gang’s board of directors understands that the signing is attractive and viable since they should not invest millions of dollars to pay for the operation, but should only focus on meeting the player’s salary requirements.
For now, the only concern is that Moura He has battled with a hamstring injury, which kept him from being at 100% last season, although he was able to finish the season with Tottenham, even scoring in his last game.
Moura He is 30 years old and has 112 goals in his career, he has played in teams like sao pauloPSG and Tottenhamwhere he spent the last five years of his professional career.
#Brazilian #probed #Monterrey #reinforce #attack #Opening
Leave a Reply