Miami is the dream of many Brazilians — especially those who have already completed a life cycle in Brazil and want to enjoy the best of what the city in South Florida has to offer. That’s what the former CEO of the Forum-Triton group André Duek did. In 2008, after the company created in São Paulo by his uncles Tufi and Isaac was bought by the AMC Têxtil group in a deal estimated at R$250 million, he decided to leave the fashion world behind and moved to the United States. Instead of staying in the same family business, he decided to start a business in the sector that meets the desires of so many Brazilians: real estate. That’s how he created the Duek Lara Group from scratch. Within ten years, the business had prospered to the point of being bought by the giant One Sotheby’s International Realty. By 2027, the goal is to reach US$ 1 billion in sales.

Surviving—and thriving—in Florida’s crowded real estate market is not for amateurs. And Duek understood right away that he would need to specialize to make a difference. The way he found to stand out among the 120,000 professionals who work in the sale of homes in the state was to serve Brazilians. In addition to acting as brokers, he and his team have integrated consulting services, helping with immigration bureaucratic issues, information about the city and professional networking. “The property becomes secondary, from the moment you are helping the person change their life”, said Duek. According to him, what his company does is create a relationship of trust that generates customer engagement and consequent referrals to friends and family.

The acquisition by One Sotheby’s International Realty in 2020 kept Duek at the helm of the business. Last year, he and his team sold $103 million, with an average ticket of $1 million. Among buyers, the prevailing profile is that of couples with two children who are looking for three-bedroom homes, close to good public schools. Boca Raton, Bay Harbor Island and Key Biscayne are among the most popular destinations.

Despite describing a pattern among his clients, Duek has witnessed changes in the profile of Brazilian immigrants since arriving in Florida more than ten years ago. They are guided, naturally, by the economic and political conditions in Brazil. According to him, demand for his services increases during election times. In addition, the depreciation of the real against the dollar over the years has shaped a new type of immigrant. In 2012, when it started its business, the dollar was quoted at R$2.00. Today, with the price around R$5.50, moving to another country doesn’t allow room for adventures. Starting a new life in the United States requires good financial planning. “The more a person can make a smooth transition, the more chance they have of success,” Duek said.

MICHELIN GUIDE Those who choose to change will find in Miami much more than the scenery of palm trees, blue sea and tall buildings along the waterfront. The city has stood out for revitalizing once-decadent neighborhoods and creating a vibrant cultural scene. In addition to the mild climate, low taxes and good housing prices, the state of Florida has invested in security in an attempt to leave many of the scenes of violence that led to the creation of the Miami Vice series in the 1980s in the past.

The transformation of the city where around 400,000 Brazilians live (according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) makes it a champion in Michelin-starred restaurants. There are 11 establishments. The offer is justified by another interesting fact: Miami and the region have become a new US technology hub. Nothing to rival Silicon Valley, California, or Massachusetts, home to MIT and Harvard University. Still, according to a survey by eMerge Americas, $5.3 billion was invested in South Florida startups in 2021.

This conjunction of factors has attracted not only Brazilians but also New Yorkers. More and more people are leaving the Big Apple for the mild climate and lower taxes by the beach. In 2021, 61,700 people moved from New York to Florida. In the real estate sector, the impact of this migratory wave is reflected in a rise in prices of up to 30%. But even that doesn’t take away from Duek’s optimism about the future: “This socioeconomic effect, revitalization of the public and new money is refreshing the city. That wasn’t there when I came here.”