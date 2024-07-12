São Paulo, Brazil — Just behind the door of the studio of Brazilian artists Osgemeos is a self-portrait.

Spray-painted on the concrete wall of the entrance, the work shows twins Otávio and Gustavo Pandolfo, 50, wearing colorful patterned clothing, bags slung over their shoulders and baseball caps on their heads. Their skin is the same yellow hue as other characters in their art, a nod to the fact that they, too, could be from Tritrez, the fantastical world they explore in their graffiti-style murals, monumental sculptures, intricate drawings and vivid paintings.

Preparations are underway in his studio for “Endless Story,” a retrospective of his work that will be on view at the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum in Washington for nearly a year beginning in September, featuring some 1,000 works of art, photographs and archival materials.

The artists not only have to select pieces from their career, but also have to go through the thousands of drawings their mother saved that they made when they were children. Some portray sketches of cars, while others explain to their parents the importance of Tritrez.

That magical world is the focus of an exhibition, “Cultivating Dreams,” at New York’s Lehmann Maupin Gallery, on view through Aug. 16 and featuring an immersive installation that takes visitors through Tritrez.

The twins describe Tritrez as a place they feel they lived in before they were born and where they will return when they die.

“We have always had this strong spiritual connection with Tritrez and with each other,” Otávio said.

Coming from the world of graffiti and street art, Osgemeos “have made the art world look at them in a more formal way, as sculptors, painters and storytellers,” said David Maupin, co-founder of Lehmann Maupin. “They have that ability to do both: from outdoor murals to indoor paintings.”

The twins do not hide their ambition.

“For people like us, who didn’t go to art school and are self-taught, it’s a difficult space to break into,” Gustavo said of the formal art world. “Being able to get this kind of recognition, being able to make a living from your work as an artist is really rewarding.”

As teenagers, their work was largely based on hip-hop culture, which they immersed themselves in after watching older kids break-dancing outside their parents’ house.

“They were spray painting the walls,” Gustavo said. “We immediately associated that with our drawings. If they can spray paint buildings, we can spray paint our drawings there, too.”

His work eventually incorporated a whimsical cast of big-headed, yellow-skinned characters. Surreal pieces featuring everything from faces opening on hinges to body parts popping out of walls, his work still possesses elements of hip-hop — the characters often carry tape decks or turntables, and some hold cans of spray paint.

His murals can be seen in Lisbon, Berlin, Mumbai, India and New York. His pieces often cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

His unlikely occupation of space in the traditional art world has now opened the doors to others as well.

“In Brazil, the Osgemeos have given graffiti much more visibility and reach,” said Berna Reale, a Brazilian contemporary artist.

The twins welcome the change in the way people view hip-hop culture — “it has saved a lot of lives,” Gustavo said.

Your own perspective is also constantly changing.

“We have never repeated a drawing,” Otávio said. “Each one is individual.”