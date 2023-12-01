Whatever happens, Alexis Vega’s future seems to be outside of Chivas. The reality is that the player ended Paunovic’s patience a long time ago. At the time, due to the lack of athleticism he scored with the ball, the Serbian coach signed the substitute for the Mexican, who ended up drowning alone as soon as he failed once. more to the discipline of the squad, a fact that today has him back with the group but without the slightest option of being a starter.
Unless there is a surprise, Vega’s role with Chivas for the remainder of 2023 will be that of a substitute player, something that seems not going to change. In fact, the player’s environment knows that continuing in Guadalajara is almost impossible for 2024, the issue is that the market within the Liga MX has also been reduced, his great suitors from past markets, Tigres and Monterrey, today are more hesitant. that never of the validity of Vega, in America they do not even consider opening the door, which leaves Cruz Azul as the only real alternative, therefore, it is better to evaluate international markets.
From Brazil it is reported that several Brasileirao teams have already had contact with Alexis Vega’s entourage to communicate their interest in the Mexican and sources assure that today the Chivas man has more options to leave for said destination than to continue within the Liga MX due to the aforementioned reasons. Guadalajara knows what it means to sell him in January at a very low price or lose him in July without the best profit.
#Brazilian #team #seek #signing #Alexis #Vega