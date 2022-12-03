Bad news for the Brazilian team. Injuries are taking their toll on Tite’s team, which loses two of its stars for the remainder of the World Cup. The coach will not be able to count on Gabriel Jesús or Álex Telles in the knockout rounds, after both players were injured in the last group stage match against Cameroon.
This Saturday they have undergone the corresponding medical tests and both the Arsenal striker and the Sevilla winger will miss the remainder of the World Cup due to injuries to their right knee, reported from Globe Sports. Pending new tests, Gabriel Jesús would be out for about a month while Alex Telles could even have to undergo surgery.
Thus, Brazil will have to face the round of 16 match against South Korea, and the rest of the qualifiers that it will overcome, without those two players.
The canarinha’s physical problems do not stop there, as we remember that Danilo, Alex Sandro and Neymar also have problems and all three are a doubt for that round of 16 match on Monday at Estadio 974.
In the case of Neymar, the PSG player wants to test himself with the ball to see if he can make it to the game, although his ankle is still very swollen: “We have to wait. There are 72 hours left for the next game. Let’s hope he can train with the ball today From there we will see how it evolves”, said the doctor of the Brazilian team, Rodrigo Lasmar.
