The canarinha is not willing to let go of the four Real Madrid footballers that it has in its ranks, who will miss the Copa del Rey quarterfinal clash against Athletic Club.
Adenor Leonardo Bacchi “Tite” has summoned Éder Militao, Carlos Casemiro, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo Goes to the Brazilian squad for the current national team break. The CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers lead to the Verdeamarelha to visit Ecuador and receive Paraguay in two games that, in the same way as the two that will take place at the end of March, are inconsequential.
The national team achieved the mathematical classification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup event days ago. There are 18 points left to play, 21 in his case, and he leads Peru by the same amount, which occupies the intercontinental playoff spot. Given this situation, the logical thing is to believe that less usual faces could be seen in the call, but the coach has decided to continue counting on some regulars.
Juninho Paulista, known for his time as a footballer for Atlético de Madrid (1997-2002 with assignments to Vasco da Gama and Flamengo in between) and current coordinator of the national team, attended the microphones of El Larguero de Cadena SER to clarify that the four players will not be released:
“We are not going to release the players. They have to be with us until the end of the FIFA period, on February 2. There are talks and, depending on how they play the first game, discuss whether or not they play the second. They will be with us until the end. We cannot set a precedent. We have had requests from other clubs. We will have a few days with the players and we must take advantage of the year to prepare for the World Cup”.
The four mentioned are on the list for the aforementioned matches, which will take place on Thursday the 27th and Wednesday the 2nd. Just the day after that second match, Real Madrid visits San Mamés in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals in a Complicated displacement and key in a goal as the cupbearer title.
Despite the fact that it was mentioned days ago that a change in the calendar would be negotiated due to the affectation of the matches in Latin America, finally it does not seem that it will happen due to the proximity of the first leg of the semifinals, to be held between February 9 and 10 . In this way, Carlo Ancelotti will have to prepare the match without the four Brazilians.
