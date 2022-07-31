At 38 minutes into the first half, when Colombia had the ball the most, when Brazil was unable to generate danger, Vanegas fouled Debinha in the area. Clear, so clear that no one protested. The Brazilian striker exchanged a penalty for a goal, cornered flush to the right hair of Cata Pérez who threw himself to the other side. And later, the hosts at home, in a stadium that encouraged them to continue, went for the tie. However, Brazil came out more planted in the second half, closed more and Nelson Abadía’s team felt tired. The game was stretched, the midfield was empty and the game was played in the areas. Colombia had it several times at the feet of Linda Caicedo and Catalina Usme. But just as Catalina Pérez gave Colombia security in her goal, Lorena shone under the three sticks of the Brazilian goal.