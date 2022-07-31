The papers said it, the development of his game throughout the tournament said it, history said it and on the night in Bucaramanga Brazil confirmed it. Despite the fact that the locals matched him, they played him as equals, they had him against his goal on several occasionsthe canarinha He put his experience to good use and with a penalty executed by Debinha, he won by the minimum and kept the Cup. Eight editions of the new plays have Brazil to their credit. Pía Sundaghe, his technical director, thus becomes the first female coach to lift the trophy. Beyond the result, the two teams have confirmed their passes to the World Cup in Australia New Zealand 2023, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the 2023 Pan American Games.
Colombia went out to look for the game from the first minute. It was the first time in the tournament that the Brazilian team was cornered against his goal at times, that his defense was violated, that Pía had to talk with his assistants to make changes in the tactical approach. Colombia always looked for Linda’s gambeta, her association with Usme and Santos. Brazil stood up with Tamires and Antonia in defense and unbalanced with the speed of Kerolin and Bia Zaneratto.
At 38 minutes into the first half, when Colombia had the ball the most, when Brazil was unable to generate danger, Vanegas fouled Debinha in the area. Clear, so clear that no one protested. The Brazilian striker exchanged a penalty for a goal, cornered flush to the right hair of Cata Pérez who threw himself to the other side. And later, the hosts at home, in a stadium that encouraged them to continue, went for the tie. However, Brazil came out more planted in the second half, closed more and Nelson Abadía’s team felt tired. The game was stretched, the midfield was empty and the game was played in the areas. Colombia had it several times at the feet of Linda Caicedo and Catalina Usme. But just as Catalina Pérez gave Colombia security in her goal, Lorena shone under the three sticks of the Brazilian goal.
No surprises Brazil is the new old eternal champion of the Copa América. This tournament was only lost in the 2006 edition, when Argentina won it playing at home and snatched it from La Canarinha in the final by 2-0. Eight times champions, eight times, eight. There is no doubt: the Brazilian team is one step, in some cases two, above the rest of the national teams in Latin America. His game says so, his titles reaffirm it.
The Colombian players can celebrate for the tough game they put up against Brazil, the champion, the highest power in the region, because they looked for it until the last moment, because they are runners-up, because they are at the top of regional soccer, because they have his pass to the World Cup and the Olympic Games, despite the fact that the leadership of his federation does not support the development of the national league. Even with political decisions against them, Colombian women celebrate and this achievement is theirs alone.
