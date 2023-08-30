The Cruz Azul Football Club is looking for more alternatives to strengthen its squad in the remainder of the current Apertura 2023 tournament, before the closing of the transfer market that will take place in mid-September.
In recent months the board has failed to hire a top center forward and it is that names like those of Luis Suárez, Radamel Falcao, Enner Valenciaamong others and the most recent names were Rafael Santos Borre and Harold Preciado.
With this scenario, it transcends that the celestial directive activated a new option. And in this sense, it is pointed out that he has the Brazilian on his radar Joao Figueiredowho at the moment is his priority alternative to reinforce the celestial attack in an Untrained position in Mexico, according to information from the journalist Leon Lecanda of ESPN.
The same source was able to confirm that the cement board launched an offer to the Basaksehir of the Turkish Super League (First Division) for the transfer of the 27-year-old Brazilian attacker, waiting to reach an agreement on all the terms of the contract this week.
In the same way, Joao Figueiredo He is the first option for Cruz Azul, but he is not the only player who is being followed, since other strikers of South American origin, some playing in the American continent and others in Europe.
The light blue team incorporated the Mexican striker Angel Sepulveda as his seventh reinforcement who arrived in definitive purchase from Querétaro, and sent the Uruguayan on loan Christian Tabó to Pumas, while still negotiating with Ivan Morales and his representative to find him another club, as the Chilean striker continues to occupy a place as a foreigner (NFM), despite not being registered in the first team and training with the Sub 23 branch.
