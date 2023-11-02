América is in top form, it is true that the club had a tough visit to Atlético de San Luis where perhaps they did not show their best football, however, the team from the country’s capital took the three points and then of the defeat of the Tigres, it is a fact and nothing is going to change about the closing of the tournament, with two days left to play, those from the Coapa nest have their position as leaders of the tournament one hundred percent assured.
Beyond the excellent work of André Jardine with the club, there are several Eagles footballers who are experiencing an excellent sporting moment, one of them, Julián Quiñones, who was signed as the star signing of the season and with the goal that the forward will make real differences, something he is doing, because today, he is the second player with the most direct contribution in scoring, either through goals or assists, only below Juan Brunetta de Santos.
This plenitude of Quiñones has made his coach compare him with two players he had in the last Olympic cycle with Brazil, one of them a starter in the green and yellow senior national team, such as Richarlison, in addition to Matheus Cunha. Jardine assures that Quiñones has enormous similarities with this pair of players today in the Premier League, as he has the ability to be a ‘9’, a ’10’ or a winger on either wing, also performing correctly in all of those. areas of the field.
