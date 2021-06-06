Rogério Caboclo, the president of the Brazilian Soccer Confederation, together with President Jair Bolsonaro. Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

The Ethics Council of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) he has suspended Rogério Caboclo from the presidency of the entity. The sanction, announced late Sunday afternoon, lasts 30 days and comes after a CBF employee accused him of sexual and moral harassment, something he denies. Caboclo must now devote his time to organizing his defense. The departure of the leader adds another ingredient to the already tense atmosphere in the Brazilian soccer team, which has maintained the suspense about their participation or not in the Copa América, which begins next Sunday, June 13, due to the escalation of cases of coronavirus in Brazil.

More information

It is no longer a secret that the players and coach Tite do not want to play the Copa América this year. The announcement of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), with the endorsement and celebration of President Jair Bolsonaro -in the middle of the third wave of the covid-19 pandemic-, caused discomfort in the coaching staff and among the players, who were pushing for the CBF to back out of the organization, which did not happen. The sexual harassment accusation against Cabloco – revealed by the sports news site of Balloon last week – he deepened the attrition within the Brazilian team, which intends to pronounce this week on its participation in the continental tournament.

The CBF reported in a statement that the entity’s oldest vice president, Antonio Carlos Nunes de Lima, 82, will take charge of the Confederation during the suspension period of Caboclo, who was in charge of the institution since 2018. ” The decision is confidential and the process will continue before said commission, in order to investigate the complaint presented ”, says the text of the Ethics Council.

Tite, under fire bolsonarista

The Brazilian national team will visit Paraguay on Tuesday night for a 2022 World Cup qualifying match. Although coach Tite and some of the athletes have already expressed their discomfort at the team’s participation in the Copa América, the players have said that they will announce the official decision of the team after the dispute of that match.

“Our positioning, everyone knows it, more clearly impossible, Tite made clear our positioning and what we think of the America’s Cup,” Captain Casemiro said on Friday in an interview with TV Globo after the game against Ecuador. “We want to talk. We do not want to divert attention, because this [la clasificación] for us it is the World Cup. But we want to speak, express our opinion, if it is correct or not each one will determine it ”, added the midfielder.

A political component makes the moment of the Brazilian team even darker. On Sunday, hours before the announcement of the suspension of Rogerio Caboclo, the journalist André Rizek, from SporTV, revealed that a CBF leader had promised President Bolsonaro to replace Tite with Renato Gaúcho, following Tuesday’s dispute. Tite has been attacked on social media by Bolsonaro supporters, to the point that the hashtag #TiteComunista has been among the most prominent on Twitter in recent days.

Thus, the country of soccer holds its breath until next Tuesday, when its selection will have to position itself politically, at a key moment for Brazil due to the severity of the pandemic.

You can follow EL PAÍS DEPORTES in Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.