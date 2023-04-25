Rio de Janeiro.- The singer Ludmilla, one of the main voices of Brazilian pop, announced Monday that, in addition to having one of her songs on the soundtrack, will have a participation as an actress in “Fast X”, the tenth film in the “Fast and Furious” saga.

“La Villana (name of the album she released this year) is now a Hollywood actress. In addition to contributing to the soundtrack, I also had a part in #Fast and Fuious10, which will be in all theaters starting May 18. See you that day, “said the” queen “of carioca funk in a message on her Instagram account.

The author of hits like “24 Horas Per Día” and “Cheguei”, who in 2016 was nominated for the Latin Grammy Award as the owner of the Best Contemporary Pop Album in the Portuguese Language and in 2022 as the author of the Best Samba Album, published a video in which he recounted his rapid participation in the film as the one in charge of moving the flag to start a race.

The tenth installment of “Fast and Furious” (translated as “Fast and Furious” and “Fast and Furious” in Spanish-speaking countries) will be the penultimate of this saga of action and car racing, since its protagonist, Vin Diesel, is expected to , end the series on the eleventh tape.

The new film also features the participation of actors such as Michelle Rodríguez, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren or Jason Momoa and Justin Lin directing.

The saga has a long relationship with Brazil.

One of the songs on the soundtrack of the ninth film is by the also Brazilian singer Anitta. This is “Furiosa”, which the carioca recorded in Spanish and English together with artists like Skepta, Trippie Redd, Offset and Pop Smoke.

The fifth installment of the series, “Operation Rio”, had the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro as one of its main settings.

And actress Jordana Brewster, who has played the sister of the character Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) in six of the films, was born in Brazil, She is the daughter of a Brazilian woman and lived in Rio de Janeiro until she was 10 years old.