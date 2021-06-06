André Cury, who became famous for being one of the parties involved in Neymar’s arrival at Barcelona has more than enough reasons to miss Josep Maria Bartomeu and the previous directive. And it is that since 2013, the well-known Brazilian scout has been billing 685,000 euros per year, without including variables for bonuses and diets, such as the monthly visit to Barcelona to meet with those responsible for the club, as revealed Catalunya Ràdio.

The Catalan station had access to the contract, which consists of eleven pages and has eleven points, is written in Spanish and signed by the president Bartomeu, the then vice president of sports, Jordi Mestre, the CEO, Óscar Grau, and Cury himself. The fact that the signature of Bartomeu was in the document is still surprising because in this type of contract it never usually appears, which highlights the exceptionality of this case and its seriousness.

The same information has remarked that the highest salary received by the rest of the club’s ‘scouters’ was set at around 70,000 euros per year, that is, 10% of what he charged Cury. In addition, the Brazilian scout spent a series of totally unclassifiable additional expenses and without any route, such as a stay for a whole month in a high-end room in a luxury hotel very close to the Camp Nou.

The situation is even more serious, if possible, because Cury has tried to collect this last year, despite having been theoretically fired a year ago. The intermediary argues that no one from the club has yet notified him of his dismissal and that is why he passes his bills on a monthly basis to Barcelona in order to receive the corresponding payment.

Evidently, the new board not only has no intention of paying the amounts claimed by Cury Rather, he intends to go to the last consequences in search of possible crimes of embezzlement of the partners’ money by the previous board.