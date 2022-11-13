the brazilian movie Saudade purple fez here inside this Saturday he won the Astor Piazzola for best film at the Mar del Plata International Film Festival. This adolescent initiation drama, directed by Haroldo Borges, thrilled all the spectators at the festival held in the city, who also awarded it the Audience Award.

The premise of the film is heartbreaking: Bruno, a 15-year-old teenager who lives with his mother and brother in a small town in Brazil, receives the news that he will lose his vision. But while the disease progresses, the camera focuses on Bruno’s school misadventures, his first loves and heartbreaks and other rituals typical of that convulsive age.

“This story seemed interesting to tell now in Brazil, because we can say that in Brazil we had an epidemic of blindness. It is as if from one moment to another our friends and relatives had gone blind and it started as a wave of fascism”, said Borges when presenting the film during the festival.

Going up on stage to receive the award, the Bahian director pointed out that it was a double joy: “We are coming out of a fairly long period of darkness in which people of culture were treated as enemies of the nation. It is a moment of celebration, of rebirth of hope”, he pointed out in reference to the recent victory of Lula da Silva in the presidential elections, while he and his team greeted the public with their fingers in the shape of an L.

The award for best direction was ex aequo for Medusa’s faceby Melissa Liebenthal, and The Uruguayanby Ana García Blaya, while the jury chose actress Sonia Parada as the best performance for her committed role as a teacher in the Bolivian film Los de bajo.

The Argentine-Chilean co-production Three brothersby Francisco J. Paparella, received the Special Prize from the public and the Argentine change, changeby Lautaro García Canela, received a mention.

In the Latin American competition, the winner was Trenque Lauquen, by Laura Citarella. It is an independent and self-managed film, which is divided into two parts of two hours each and combines romantic comedy with the fantastic. The starting point is the disappearance of a woman and the search for her that is initiated, separately, by two men who love her.

“The film was made in six years. In between we had children and a pandemic,” said the emotional director upon receiving the award.

The jury prize went to the powerful Brazilian film Dry mat in chamasby Joana Pimenta and Adirley Queirós, who mix fiction and reality to tell a story of strong and brave women in the marginal neighborhoods of Brazil.

In the Argentine competition, the best film went to Over the clouds, of María Aparicio, “for proposing an epic of the small, building a story about how ordinary people do not give up in the crisis scenario,” according to the jury’s ruling. The film focuses on the world of work through four characters: a cook, an unemployed engineer, a bookseller and a nurse.

The 37th edition of the Mar del Plata International Film Festival that ends this Sunday has meant the full return to face-to-face attendance of this event after two years of the pandemic. It has been dedicated to the renowned director and musician Leonardo Favio ten years after his death. The contest has screened short shorts with anecdotes narrated by people who worked with him and it has also been possible to see three of his films or listen to versions of some of his best-known songs.

