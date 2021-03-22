Madrid CFF has become the great revelation team of this season in the Primera Iberdrola, in which they come to flirt with the Champions League positions. Two points from Real Madrid (3rd), Óscar Fernández’s team won against Santa Teresa (0-3) this weekend and has the wild card of one game less than the Madrid team, although this pending duel is against Barça. The fact that, one more day, this Madrid has once again played a leading role through its Brazilian players stands out.

And is that The three scorers in the duel against the Extremaduran team had in common their country of origin: Brazil. It was Mónica Hickmann, Valéria Cantuario and Geyse, three of the six Brazilians who make up the squad of this new and ambitious Madrid CFF. At three o’clock, Lais, Antonia and Joyce join, the latter being another of the most common headlines along with the scorers against Santa Teresa.

The four Brazilians (Geyse, Hickmann, Valéria and Joyce) support a Madrid CFF which is looking forward to a possible European classification. White are candidates in the fight for the Champions zone and the high level of their Brazilian players has a lot to do with it, from whom they have come 17 of the 36 goals scored by the Madrid women in the League.

These are spread over seven for Valeria, who ties as the team’s top scorer with Priscila, six from Geyse and four from Monica Hickmann. Without a doubt, the weight of the three is more than evident in a team that is pursuing a historic leap: first qualification to play the Champions League. Sporting merits for this are not lacking, after chaining ten consecutive games without losing in the League. A final of the Infarct League is coming in the Matapiñonera …