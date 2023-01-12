The security service analyzes the destruction generated in the presidential palace of Brazil after the assault by radical Bolsonarists last Sunday. / EFE

Almost a week after the assault on Congress, the presidential palace and the Brazilian Supreme Court carried out by hundreds of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, the Prosecutor’s Office closes the siege on what they consider the main “instigator” of the coup. As happened in 2021 after the insurrection against the United States Capitol, former president Donald Trump was accused of inciting the masses. Bolsonaro, who denied his responsibility for the acts last Sunday, faces the same charges. “There is more than enough evidence to consider the events as an attempted coup,” said Brazil’s Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, who pointed to the far-right leader as guilty.

The circle closest to Bolsonaro, who was asked by the courts to block his assets as a first measure for his possible role in the attack on Brazilian democracy, is also in the spotlight. The Prosecutor’s Office requested this Thursday the Federal Supreme Court to investigate three Bolsonaro deputies for “inciting anti-democratic acts.” In this sense, they cited André Fernandes and Silvia Waiapi – from the Liberal Party, the former president’s formation – as well as Clarissa Tércio – from the conservative Progressive Party.

In fact, two days before the assault, Fernandes posted a video on his Twitter profile in which he announced that the “first act against Lula’s government” would take place that same weekend. Waiapi, close to Bolsonaro, encouraged the acts of insurrection through posts on Instagram. In them, she urged people to “take the Esplanade of the Ministries. Seizure of power by the Brazilian people discontent with the red government! Likewise, Tércio published that same day on his Instagram account: «We have just taken power. We are in Congress. All the people are up here. This will go down in history. The story of my grandchildren, my great-grandchildren…».

Is Bolsonaro responsible for the coup? 55% of Brazilians believe so, according to a survey released today by the Datafolha firm in which a total of 1,214 citizens from different locations in the country have participated. 38% consider that the far-right leader had “a lot of responsibility” in the attacks, while 17%, “a little.” However, for 39% of those surveyed, the former president had nothing to do with the insurrection last Sunday.