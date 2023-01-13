The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, in Davos (Switzerland). EFE

The Brazilian Attorney General’s Office has just requested the Supreme Court this Friday afternoon to include former President Jair Bolsonaro in the investigation into the assault on the three powers carried out by thousands of his radical followers last Sunday. The petition is based on the fact that the ultra-rightist published a video on social networks this week that he deleted shortly after. The clip featured a Bolsonaro prosecutor who questioned the result of the last elections, which Bolsonaro lost to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, president for 13 days. The Public Prosecutor’s Office maintains that, although the dissemination was subsequent to the acts of vandalism, “the existence of an evidentiary connection between the facts contained” in the video “and the object of this investigation, which has a broader scope, is not denied. For this reason, the global investigation of the events carried out before and after January 8, 2023 by the aforementioned is justified ”, explains the number two of the organization Carlos Frederico Santos in his decision.

The ex-president of the extreme right, who is in the US, lost his immunity on January 1. Thus, the judicial fence around the president, who left Brazil two days before the solemn handover of power to Florida, is tightened. He was there when thousands of his followers, falsely convinced that the courts and electoral authorities had stolen the election from their leader, forcibly invaded the offices of the Presidency, Congress and the Supreme Court. Many of them had been camped for two months in front of Army barracks throughout the country demanding that the military intervene to prevent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from beginning the mandate granted by the electorate at the polls.

Santos also requests the Supreme Court to immediately issue an order for Meta, the company that owns Facebook, to keep the video posted and deleted on Wednesday the 11th on the former president’s profile on the Facebook social network. By the way, Bolsonaro continues to present himself on social networks as president of Brazil, although his term ended on New Year’s Day when Lula took office.

Brazilian justice investigates the serious events of Sunday in various ways. They look for both the material perpetrators, as well as the intellectual authors and those who financed it. Because a good part of the thousands of people who arrived in Brasilia to participate in the march that led to the attempted coup came from other states, especially from São Paulo, Paraná and Minas Gerais.

[Información en desarrollo. Habrá actualización en breve]

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.