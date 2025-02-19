The Brazilian Prosecutor’s Office accuses Bolsonaro of supporting a plan to give a coup against Lula da Silva

The Prosecutor’s Office of Brazil formally accused former President Jair Bolsonaro of “accepting” a plan to give a coup d’etat and stay in power after the 2022 elections, in which he fell defeated in front of Lula da Silva. The conspiracy raised to poison Lula and also kill the judge of the Supreme Court Alexandro de Moraes, enemy of Bolsonaro. The former president, in a note published by his lawyers, has been “outraged” for charges that, if convicted, could lead to a penalty of up to 43 years.

The accusation, collected in a complaint filed by the Attorney General, part of the profuse investigation of the Federal Policy, published three months ago, in which Bolsonaro, president between 2019 and 2022 and one of the referents of the extreme right Contemporary Global, to accept the plan to prevent Lula’s possession after its electoral victory in the 2022 elections. Bolsonaro lost the elections, but its more followers Radical, spurred by him, attacked the presidential palace of Brasilia, emulating what happened two years before in Washington with the most staunch followers of Donald Trump.

The police report indicated that Bolsonaro had had “full knowledge” of the preparation of the coup and the prosecutor now points out that “he accepted it.” The Prosecutor’s Office argues that the defendants sought to “neutralize” the supreme and evaluate “the use of war arms” against Judge Alexandre de Moraes and “death by poisoning” of Lula.

The extensive accusation implies to another 33 people, among which there are high -ranking military and some ministers of Bolsonaro, who wanted, according to EFE, “the total control over the three powers” and establish a “central cabinet” with the intention of “Organize a new order” without Lula in power. To achieve this, they intended to create an atmosphere of “social shock capable of dragging the High Command of the Army into the adventure of the coup”, an operation so thought that it even had a code name: “Puñal Verdeamarillo”, in reference to the colors of the flag Brazilian

Bolsonaro is accused of “leading” the coup conspiracy, according to the Attorney General’s Office, which imputes crimes as “attempt at violent abolition of the democratic state of law”, “armed organization to commit crimes” and “coup d’etat.” The Prosecutor’s Office argues that the defendants sought to “neutralize” the supreme and evaluate “the use of war arms” against Judge Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the case in the high court, and “the death by poisoning” of Lula.

The Supreme Court must now decide if it accepts the complaint and processes Bolsonaro and the other conspirators, among which are the former Chief of the Brazilian espionage, the congressman Alexandre Ramagen, the former defense minister Walter Braga Netto Paulo Sérgio Nogueria, both military with Grade of General, the Responsible of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, the Institutional Security, Augustus Heleno, also military, and the Navy commander, Almir Garnier Santos.

The historian Carlos Fico, an expert in the dictatorship that ruled Brazil after the coup d’etat of 1964, told the Guardian That the imputation of generals after a judicial process led by the Federal Police, ratified by the Attorney General and the Supreme Court of the Supreme Court “in the country.

Hours before the complaint was made public, Bolsonaro, who declares himself a victim of a judicial “persecution”, told journalists not having “any concern” about it. Subsequently, his lawyer published in X that the former president feels “outraged” and that the complaint is “inept” and “incoherent.”

Gleisi Hoffmann, president of the Workers Party (PT), to which Lula belongs, assured on her part in her social networks that the complaint is “a fundamental step in the defense of democracy and the rule of law.”