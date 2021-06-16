According to the information offered by TNT Sports Brasil, the real Madrid will not give permission to its Brazilian players to attend the Olympics which will be played in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8. In this way, Vinicius, Rodrygo and Militao they would cause Brazil to be removed from the list for the Olympic event.

André Jardine, Brazil U23 coach, assured in an interview in AS that he had the three madridistas to draw up his squad list. “It will depend on the moment they go through. Rodrygo, Vinicius and Militao are important if they can come “, assured. He also indicated that he understood the absence of these players in the Pre-Olympic “We knew it was very difficult to have them because of the policy that Madrid always made clear. We understand it because the greatness of the club ends up surpassing the national teams.”