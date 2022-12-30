As expected, Lula chose Amazon forest activist Marina Silva as Minister of the Environment, and also announced that the next Minister of Planning will be Simon Tebbit, his former rival who turned into an important ally during his campaign.

An Indigenous woman, Sonia Guajajara, will also lead the country’s first-ever Indigenous Ministry.

In all, Lula da Silva appointed 11 women to his future cabinet that will take office in the new year — a record number of female ministers than any previous government, according to the Associated Press.

“After a lot of work… and after a lot of tensions, discussions, deliberations and adjustments… we have finished selecting the first level of government,” said Lula, who spent weeks selecting all 37 cabinet ministers.

To win a particularly tight election against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, the left-wing leader had to seek allies outside the Workers’ Party he founded four decades ago, promising to form a “broad front” against the far right.