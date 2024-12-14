It is the first time that a four-star military officer, Brazil’s highest patent, has been arrested since 1922
Reserve General Walter Braga Netto, from former President Jair Bolsonaro’s inner circle, was arrested on Saturday for leading a coup d’état plan that would keep his former boss in power, and is the first high-profile military officer…
#Brazilian #Police #arrest #Minister #Defense #Bolsonaros #trusted #general #attempted #coup #détat
