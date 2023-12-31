Signing very young talents, even before they come of age, is becoming an increasingly common signing route within the best teams on the planet. Barcelona has set the perfect example this winter, after having agreed to the arrival of Vitor Roque in the summer market, now that the team has room to register him, they add him to the squad as a reinforcement from whom much is expected in the long term.
Just like the culés, other giants follow the path of aspiring to the most important talents on the planet, such is the case of Real Madrid with Endrick, Manchester City with Echeverrí and even the Blaugrana team itself could repeat the dose from the transfer market. Brazil with the new pearl of Palmeiras, 'messinho', who, although it is a complex signing due to the club's financial present, the footballer's desire to dress as a culé puts him one step closer to Xavi's team.
André Cury, the player's representative, who is also Vitor Roque's agent, would have had a talk with the Barcelona board to ensure that despite having offers from other more powerful teams such as PSG, the player's idea is to leave Brazil to arrive at the culé team yes or yes, this being the case, Cury would have agreed with the Blaugrana to negotiate with Palmeiras an affordable payment model for the institution's economy as long as Laporte ensures a place in the squad for Estevao William once he reaches adulthood.
