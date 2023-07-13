One of the main mechanisms for formulating health policies in Brazil are the National Health Conferences, which bring together health authorities, territorial elected representatives (municipalities and states), union representatives, universities and academics, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), etc. . Likewise, they have democratic decision-making mechanisms through polling stations, to which the proposals for the national health policy are sent in order to be accepted or rejected.

At the beginning of June, the 17th National Health Conference was held in Brasilia, with the presence of 4,000 elected delegates. Its results will play an important role in formulating the health policy of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has a rather shaky parliamentary base. Faced with this situation, there is a commitment to a strong mobilization in all spheres of society involved in the issue, that is, almost all of them. It is the way that would allow the Unified Health System (SUS) to be resumed, which Jair Bolsonaro tried to dismantle during his government to replace it with a purely neoliberal system.

This system was elaborated as the great post-dictatorship health policy in the 8th edition of the National Health Conference and was embodied in the 1988 Constitution. It must be emphasized that Brazil never had a social security system with the provision of its own medical services, but it worked as insurance that bought them from the private sector. It also didn’t have a network of them for the state or federal uninsured population before that system. These types of services were usually part of universities or had their roots in religious institutions.

It is a universal, free and equitable system. It was decentralized to the municipal level, but given the impossibility of small municipalities to offer all the services, health regions were formed with integrated health networks. It is based on family medicine at the first level of care, which includes the provision of medical services, as well as promotion and prevention. It was soon revealed that Brazilian doctors would not want to go to remote areas despite being paid extra. As a result of this experience, the Mais Médicos program was implemented, supported mainly by Cuban professionals.

The SUS, for the first time, gave effective access to health services to tens of millions of Brazilians. Even though it is free to access, a system of insurance and direct provision of private services for the wealthy middle class and the wealthiest was created. About 25 percent of the population belongs to the private system.

It has gone through different stages, but the most difficult was during the Bolsonaro government, which froze the budget for a long time, raised a concept of commodification and privatization as the basis of its health policy, and lowered wages. He abolished a significant number of preventative programs; for example, universal vaccination and sexual and reproductive health.

The 17th edition of the National Health Conference had several important lines of action. The first and most relevant was to rebuild and make the SUS viable again. This involves a real and growing increase in the public health budget, so that it comes to represent at least 60 percent of total spending in the sector. Several ways were proposed to achieve this. It means removing the legal freeze on the health budget imposed by Bolsonaro and the neoliberal right. The defense of the Minister of Health, Nísia Trinidad, who has proven to be a talented builder of institutions and who, moreover, is the first woman in office, has promoted, together with other people from Fiocruz, the equivalent of the INSP but very dynamic and scientifically competent, the construction of a public medical-industrial complex as the basis of national economic development and a pillar of national autonomy.

It is interesting to note that he highlighted the strong presence of the different identity policies that have been developed as a reaction to discrimination against women, indigenous people, Afro-Brazilians, sexual minorities, etc. This fact led to a deep discussion on the universality and equality versus equity and affirmative action measures, a discussion that has profound theoretical and political implications. In addition, union demands of all kinds were presented, such as the demand for salary increases, particularly for nurses, reduction of the working day, etc.

