From savoring the honeys of success and glamor on the New York catwalks to hitting rock bottom in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Rio de Janeiro at the age of 26. This is what has happened to the Brazilian model Eloísa Fontes, who a year ago disappeared from her home in the Big Apple and last week was found wandering, disoriented and half-naked through the streets of Cantagalo, a favela located between the neighborhoods of Copacabana and Ipanema. The young woman has already been admitted to a psychiatric center.

According to several local media, it was the police themselves who came to meet him one day after several people who live on the street raised the alarm when they saw a girl wearing only pants and flip-flops walking aimlessly. When the agents verified the identity of the young woman, they discovered that she was the model whose family had reported her missing just over a year ago. “We rescued her, put clothes on her and identified her. She was very disoriented, with very tangled information, ”Antonio Carlos dos Santos, undersecretary of Strategic Actions of the Rio Governor’s Office, told Efe, who contacted the model’s mother, who lives northeast of the city, in Alagoas.

The young woman was transferred to a psychiatric center in the municipality and these days and according to the medical reports, she will be able to enter a private hospital to treat her mental health problems. A friend of the family has taken responsibility for the situation while the model’s mother manages to reunite with her. But the story is more bizarre than it seems. According to some local media, Fontes’ arrival in Rio de Janeiro took place a few months ago and at the end of July she herself went to the police to ensure that she was “happy” and was not “in danger”, as her family assured. whom he accused of only loving her for her money and not caring about her well-being.

Fontes, who has been on the cover of fashion magazines such as Glamor Y Elle And she has walked for Armani and Dolce & Gabbana, among other important firms, she left home in her native Piranhas at the age of 17 after winning a beauty pageant. He tried his luck in Sao Paulo although it was on the catwalks of Europe and the United States where he managed to consolidate his career. Met Andre Birleanu, a Russian model and producer 15 years older than her and with whom she had her seven-year-old daughter whose custody is under the guardianship of the father. According to the Brazilian portal O Day, her two-year marriage ended in 2015, and since then she has not had any contact with her daughter’s father. He recently assured the newspaper that the model had psychiatric and drug problems. “She was extremely explosive and rebellious. Neither her family nor I, nor anyone else, can talk to her ”. Overwhelmed by all the anticipation the subject has caused, Birleanu has published a statement on his Instagram in which he assures that Eloísa, who continues to maintain her married name, abandoned her daughter after the separation and has never tried to regain contact.

His disappearance more than a year ago has not been the only one that has kept his family in suspense. Only a few months earlier, in early 2019, nothing was heard from Eloísa Fontes for five days, when she appeared in White Plains, a city about 25 miles from Manhattan.

With just seven years of professional career, the model has already walked in France, Italy, Germany, Romania and New York. A success that has also allowed him to rub shoulders with the jet set of the industry and meet several celebrities, such as Paul McCarteny, with whom he coincided in a parade of the daughter of the exBeatle, the designer Stella McCartney. Now Eloisa Fontes must fight to recover and decide whether she wants to resume her life of luxury or keep her discretion under anonymity.