Brazil’s Economy Minister, Paulo Guedes, warned on Tuesday that his country could end quickly like Argentina or Venezuela “if things are done wrong”.

Guedes stated that he would leave office in the event that the president, Jair Bolsonaro, seeks a “wrong” economic course or expands indebtedness.

“To become Argentina we will have six months, to become Venezuela, a year and a half. If things are done wrong, that is done quickly. Now, if we want to be Germany or the United States, it takes 10 or 15 years in another direction, “he said.

Guedes promoted the retirement reform that was approved in Brazil in 2019 and now seeks to validate the one that changes the regime of public employees and the tax system.

“If I had to push Brazil to the wrong path, I’d rather not push it, I prefer to go out“said Guedes in the framework of the financial market’s criticism of Bolsonaro for having changed the president of the state-owned Petrobras for not agreeing with the policy of unregulated prices and that generate protests in a part of the Bolsonarista base, the truckers .

However, he clarified that he receives messages from Bolsonaro to go in the right direction.

“Do you prefer to be Venezuela or a country with low rates, high investment, employment, income, stock going up, all winning and opening champagne, a prosperous country?“said Guedes.

Guedes also left open the possibility of selling the state oil company Petrobras, the largest in Brazil, which has been publicly traded since 1999.

“We have to pay dividends for the Brazilian people. Either dividends are paid or sold,” he said.

On Monday, President Bolsonaro announced the elimination of taxes on bottled gas and fuels to counteract new increases determined by Petrobras and ordered that incentives for the chemical industries and banks be reduced.

AFG