Sao Paulo (dpa)

The fierce struggle between Botafogo, Flamengo and Palmeiras continues at the top of the Brazilian Football League, after they all achieved victory in the eighteenth stage of the competition.

Botafogo beat its guest Internacional 1-0, Flamengo beat its guest Criciuma 2-1, and Palmeiras beat its guest Cruzeiro 2-0.

Botafogo tops the standings with 35 points, one point ahead of Flamengo and two points ahead of Palmeiras.

At the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, Luiz Henrique scored the winning goal for Botafogo in the 38th minute.

At the Maracana Stadium, Rodrigo Fagundes took the lead for Criciuma in the 35th minute, but Flamengo responded with two goals scored by Pedro Guilherme in the 76th minute, and Gabriel Barbosa from a penalty kick in the 89th minute.

Criciuma ended the match with ten players, after Alano Lima was sent off in the last seconds.

At Allianz Parque, Jose Lopez put Palmeiras ahead in the 37th minute, before Gabriel Menino added a second in the final seconds.