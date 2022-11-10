Lula, president-elect, speaks to the press this Wednesday after meeting with the leaders of the Legislative and Judicial Powers in Brasilia. SERGIO LIMA (AFP)

The electoral hangover in Brazil takes place in several planes ten days after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva narrowly defeated President Jair Bolsonaro. At the institutional level, the transfer of powers normally follows what the law dictates. Lula met this Wednesday in Brasilia with the heads of the Legislative and Judicial Powers. But the Bolsonarismo is still dissatisfied and agitated; online and on the street. While the far-right Bolsonaro remains locked up and silent, some protests continue in front of the barracks to ask the Army to prevent the leftist’s takeover. And the Superior Electoral Court has launched an offensive against the Bolsonarista leaders who spread false theories about an alleged fraud: it has silenced them on social networks.

The outgoing president is still a great unknown, he still does not congratulate his adversary, locked up in his residence, mute and without public activities. Instead, the highest electoral court is fully active. In his eagerness to stop the spread of fake news, he has embarked on an operation against those who spread it. In recent days he has silenced the accounts on various social networks of some of the most influential Bolsonarists.

Among them, those of two deputies who add up to millions of followers: Nikolas Ferreira, a 26-year-old Christian who was the most voted parliamentarian in the country and Carla Zambelli, the elected woman who, gun in hand, chased a black man on the eve of the elections because he had insulted her. The accounts of both have been inaccessible from Brazil for days, a message indicates that they are suspended by judicial decision. Shortly before the suspension, Ferreira disseminated an alleged report, presented outside the reach of the Brazilian authorities, in Argentina, which is based on falsehoods to sow doubts about an electoral result that is official and was immediately recognized by the presidents of the Chambers, the electoral authorities and governments around the world.

But the misinformation does not stop. While Lula was making his first visit to the capital, Brasilia, as president-elect, this Wednesday two lies went viral in the digital universe: her death and that he had suffered a stroke. His agenda and the images of his interviews deny this and project a peaceful and orderly transition after the closest elections in the history of Brazil. He won by 50.8% against 49.2% of his rival.

At the end of the day, Lula has insisted before the press on his message that he is going to govern for everyone. She will make use of her persuasive capacity in search of the necessary agreements to carry out her plans: “Our obligation is to try to convince them of our proposals. Brazil has no more time for insults and hate.”

His day began at the residence of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, a close ally of Bolsonaro, to later meet with the head of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, who was already close to the president, but distanced himself. That’s what Brazilian politics has, it’s fluid.

And these days disparate realities coexist in it. Because eight kilometers from the heart of the Legislative Branch, at the Army Headquarters, Bolsonarists wrapped in Brazilian flags staged the day’s protest convinced that the elections had been stolen from them. This Wednesday there were a thousand and about 300 truckers have joined them, reports Efe. Lula has sent this Thursday a message to whom she has described as a “minority that does not even know what she is asking for”. She has told them: ‘Come back home’. Democracy is that, one wins, another loses, one laughs and another cries. It’s like that in any sport, in politics.”

The most radical followers of the far-right have spent days shaking the ghosts of coups and fraud while the institutions and the majority of their fellow citizens have concluded the electoral process and have moved on to the next phase. They are already dreaming of winning the sixth World Cup.

For Lula, the real work begins now. Satisfy the interests and aspirations of all those who came together to raise him to power and save democracy, as well as seek ways to fulfill his promises. He and his team for the transition are looking for the formula with which to finance the only campaign promise in which he coincided with his rival, to maintain the 600 reais (115 euros) monthly payment for the poorest. How to manage to fit it into next year’s budget without frightening the economic power is one of Lula’s biggest headaches.

In the afternoon, the president-elect has visited the highest representatives of the Supreme Court, the court that decided his entry into prison, the same one that annulled his main sentences and paved his way to the elections. He has also met with those who organized and arbitrate the elections, the Superior Electoral Court. This has gained unprecedented prominence in this electoral duel due to President Bolsonaro’s campaign against the voting system and the enormous volume of false news.

To calm Bolsonaro’s fears, the Ministry of Defense was invited months ago to join civil society institutions that monitor the vote. The military have released this Wednesday night their long-awaited report on the process and the electronic ballot boxes, and suggest some technical improvements. The Superior Electoral Court has rushed to issue a note in which they are categorical: Defense, like the rest of the inspection entities, “does not point to the existence of any fraud or inconsistency in the electronic ballot boxes” in the recently held elections. The military have replied this Thursday with a new note in which it highlights that their analysis “neither points to, nor does it exclude, the possibility of fraud.” More than seven weeks remain until the inauguration, on January 1.

