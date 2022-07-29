The Federal Court of the Third Region of Brazil suspended the criminal procedure against Neymar Júnior for tax evasion. The judges paralyzed the investigation after granting him a habeas corpus. But the decision does not mean the end point of the trial that has been held since 2014, when the Federal Revenue Secretariat of Brazil, dependent on the Ministry of Finance, demanded that the footballer pay a fine of 188 million reais, about 35 million euros .

The prosecution accuses the PSG attacker of evading taxes between 2011 and 2013. The evasions are related, according to the accusation, to payments made by Barcelona to stimulate his hiring, when the footballer played for Santos.

The prosecution points out that Neymar failed to declare personal income that was entered by the N & N companies, the sports consultancy founded by his father, who is also called Neymar. In 2012, according to the newspaper UOL, the soccer player deposited 88.8 million reais in a judicial account to avoid the preventive execution of the sentence.

The decision of the Court of the Third Region comes two days after EL PAIS reported that Neymar will be tried in Spain for alleged corruption in the operation that allowed his transfer from Santos to Barcelona. The oral trial will begin on October 17 at the Barcelona Provincial Court.

