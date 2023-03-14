A Brazilian court definitively confirmed the sentence to 14 years in prison against the then police commissioner accused of murdering the Spanish missionary and Jesuit Vicente Cañas 35 years ago, who died for his staunch defense of an indigenous reserve in the Brazilian Amazon. The sentence, handed down by the Federal Regional Court of the First Region, ratified the sentence imposed five years ago against Ronaldo Antonio Osmar for aggravated homicide, the Federal Public Ministry reported on Monday.

Cañas, known to the indigenous people as ‘Kiwxí’, was violently murdered in April 1987 in a cabin in the Enawenê-Nawê indigenous territory, near the municipality of Juina, in the state of Mato Grosso. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the court considered proven that the former commissioner, “in addition to recruiting the perpetrators of the crime, oriented them on how to carry out the execution and made the payment for the service.”

Osmar, who came to participate in the murder investigations, was acquitted in 2006 by a jury, but the Public Ministry filed an appeal and got the Justice to order a new trial. In November 2017, who was then the only defendant still alive in the murder of the Spanish missionary, was sentenced to 14 years and 3 months in prison by a new jury in a court in Cuiabá, the capital of Mato Grosso.

A new appeal allowed the ex-commissioner to remain free for another five years while awaiting the decision of the Federal Regional Court, against which there is no longer the possibility of appealing.

Cañas, born in 1939 in Alborea (Albacete, Spain), arrived as a missionary in Brazil in January 1966, five years after joining the Society of Jesus. He passed through different indigenous communities until he settled in a village of the Enawenê-Nawê, where he lived as one of them and with whom he joined in the defense of his ancestral lands. His position in favor of creating a reserve for this community upset large landowners interested in increasing their farmland.

delivery of the skull



According to the investigation, Cañas was stabbed to death after being violently assaulted, his skull was fractured and his genital organs were torn off. After the judicial decision, the Enawenê-Nawê await the delivery of the skull of Cañas, the only white baptized as a member of that ethnic group, which is in the hands of the authorities as proof of the judicial process, so that they can bury him and that his spirit finally rests according to their beliefs.

Of the six accused of the murder, two died before trial, another two saw their cases dismissed for being over 80 years old and also died, and the only two brought to court were acquitted in 2016 for alleged lack of evidence. In addition to Osmar, at the time the farmer José Vicente da Silva was acquitted, accused of being one of the perpetrators and who died before responding to the new trial.